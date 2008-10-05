Birthday boy Roy celebrates quietly

The fifth anniversary of Siegfried & Roy’s final show was quietly commemorated on Friday.

The German illusionists, along with their leading lady Lynette Chappell, were in London, having tea at Kensington Palace on Roy Horn‘s 64th birthday.

Their longtime manager, Bernie Yuman, was hours away from launching his new show, "Raw Talent Live," at the Sahara with Nicole Durr, who is known as ND.

Executive producer Kenneth Feld continues to operate an entertainment empire that includes the Ringling Brothers circus franchise and ice skating extravaganzas.

Dancers and cast and crew members from the show have since scattered to the wind, taking jobs elsewhere in the entertainment community, while gathering for reunions on occasion.

It was shortly after 8 p.m. on Oct. 3, Horn’s birthday, that one of his white tigers, Montecore, began acting up.

When Horn attempted to get Montecore’s attention, Horn tripped and the tiger bit him and began dragging the illusionist backstage.

The show ended at that moment, after 5,750 live performances at The Mirage. More than 10.5 million have seen the show, which grossed $1.5 billion in ticket sales.

Montecore remains a member of the duo’s animal family at Siegfried & Roy’s Secret Garden at The Mirage.

"The big news here is that Roy returned from the dead," said Yuman. "He was laying dead at the trauma center, and now for him to be walking, how strong is that?" said Yuman, who got received a "break-a-leg" call from Horn on Friday.

Siegfried & Roy are in the early stages of preparing for their one-night comeback at Larry Ruvo‘s "Keep Memory Alive" Alzheimer’s benefit Feb. 28 at the Bellagio.

Meanwhile, Horn continues to work out four days a week, working on weights and playing racquetball.

"They helped change the face of live entertainment forever in Las Vegas," said Yuman.

Meantime, Siegfried & Roy remain as active as ever with their charities. They are again hosting the Friends for Las Vegas Police Canines Oct. 19 at The Orleans, and they are the faces of the Great Santa Run, which benefits Opportunity Village, on Dec. 6.

THE SCENE AND HEARD

The fifth annual Meatball Awards are Sunday from 4 to 6 p.m. at the Plaza hotel to acknowledge and honor entertainers, media, chefs, sommeliers and entrepreneurs. Vinnie Favorito will emcee the event. The entertainment lineup includes The Scintas, The Las Vegas Tenors, Clint Holmes, Kelly Clinton, Grant Griffin, Lorraine Hunt-Bono, the Marveletts, Martin Nievara, Jeff Hobson, Kevin Burke, Babe Pier and Fielding West. The after party starts at 9:30 p.m. at Vox restaurant at 2630 W. Horizon Ridge Parkway in Henderson. … Darrin McDonald has been promoted to vice president and general manager at KVVU-TV, Channel 5 (Fox). McDonald, who has been general sales manager since 2007, was promoted to acting general manager in August after the departure of Holly Steuart. McDonald was general sales manager at Meredith Corporation’s KSMO-TV in Kansas City prior to moving to Las Vegas.

SIGHTINGS

Burt Young, who portrayed cantankerous trainer Paulie in the "Rocky" series, having breakfast with old pals Gene Kilroy and Al Benedict at Bagelmania. … Sid Haig of Rob Zombie film fame, having breakfast Friday at The Egg & I on West Sahara with Jason Egan, the Fright Dome creator at Circus Circus.

THE PUNCH LINE

"Hugh Hefner asked Sarah Palin to pose naked in Playboy magazine. The last vice presidential candidate to be asked to pose naked was Lloyd Bentsen." – David Letterman

