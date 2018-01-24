Blast rocks TIMET plant near Henderson

An issue involving magnesium used in the manufacturing process at the plant caused the explosion, local authorities said. One person received minor burns, but refused medical treatment.

An explosion rocked the TIMET plant near downtown Henderson Wednesday morning, officials said.

The explosion occurred about 8:15 a.m. at the plant, located at 181 N. Water St., Henderson spokeswoman Kathleen Richards said.

An issue involving magnesium used in the manufacturing process at the plant caused the explosion, she said. One person received minor burns, but refused medical treatment, she said.

The explosion was contained to the plant and there was no active fire as of 8:50 a.m., Richards said. No hazardous material was released, she said.

Police were on scene directing traffic in the area, but all roads in the area remained open, Richards said.

The company has had previous safety issues.

The company reached a settlement with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency in 2016 for an accidental chlorine release at the plant four years earlier, which lasted for hours and drew odor complaints from people living miles from the plant.

The EPA said TIMET did not immediately notify authorities of the release. The company agreed to pay a $500,000 penalty and hire an independent auditor to assess emergency preparedness and chemical safety.

In 2014 the company agreed to pay a $13.8 million penalty for producing and dumping banned cancer-causing PCB at the site for years.

The company also paid $430,000 in 1999 to settle a lawsuit claiming it had violated the federal Clean Air Act with excessive sulfur dioxide emissions.

The plant accidentally released chlorine gas multiple times in 1996, including an incident that sickened a dozen students at a nearby middle school and led to a $10,000 fine by Clark County health officials.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

