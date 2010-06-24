Board approves $20,000 for governor’s portrait

4453281-0-4

CARSON CITY — After teasing Gov. Jim Gibbons, members of the Board of Examiners all agreed Wednesday to spend $20,000 on a portrait of the departing governor.

An artist is picked at the end of each governor’s term to paint a portrait of the state’s chief executive. Portraits of every governor dating to the territorial days hang in the state Capitol. Because Gibbons lost the Republican primary election June 8, an artist must be chosen now to paint his portrait.

Gibbons joked that he probably should not vote on whether to appropriate money for his portrait. Then Attorney General Catherine Cortez Masto quipped that she and Secretary of State Ross Miller might decide to spend only $5,000 and that the governor might not have a very flattering portrait.

But then she, Gibbons and Miller all quickly voted for the $20,000 appropriation. The Legislature’s Interim Finance Committee today will review their decision and decide whether to take the money out of a contingency fund.

If it does, the Department of Cultural Affairs will commission an artist .