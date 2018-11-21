Bodies of 3 missing people found in Arizona mountains

The bodies of three people, who were the subject of a search, were found Tuesday inside a vehicle in the Hualapai Mountains southeast of Kingman.

James Keel, left, Nancy Walker and Ebert Johnson (Mohave County Sheriff’s Office)

The bodies of three people, who were the subject of a search, were found Tuesday inside a vehicle in the Hualapai Mountains southeast of Kingman, Arizona.

Search and rescue personnel found the bodies of Ebert Johnson, Nancy Walker and Walker’s brother, James Keel, in the wreckage of a 2002 Suzuki Grand Vitara around 1:30 p.m. Tuesday.

The trio failed to return after traveling to the mountains for a trail riding outing on Saturday morning.

Mohave County Sheriff’s office spokeswoman Anita Mortensen said the driver apparently lost control of the vehicle, which left the roadway, plunging several hundred feet into a canyon in steep and rugged terrain.

Johnson, 61, and Walker, 62, lived in Kingman. Keel, 66, was from Colorado.