Body found at Zion National Park

Zion National Park is shown Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2015, near Springdale, Utah. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

Park rangers found a body in Zion National Park on Wednesday, the National Park Service said.

At about 3 p.m., park rangers received reports of an abandoned vehicle in the area of Canyon Overlook Trail, the park service said. Rangers inititated a search and located a body later that evening at the base of the Great Arch.

With the aid of a helicopter, the body was recovered by staff on Thursday, the park service said.

The National Park Service and Washington County sheriff’s office are investigating the incident. The dead person’s identity, as well as cause and manner of death, have not yet been determined.

Contact Rachel Hershkovitz at rhershkovitz@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @rzhershkovitz on Twitter.

The Great Arch, Zion – Mount Carmel Hwy, Springdale, UT 84767