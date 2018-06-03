Body of autistic Bullhead City boy found in Colorado River

Authorities are investigating the death of an autistic boy in Bullhead City, Arizona, whose body was found in the Colorado River on Sunday.

Jeremy Duncan (City of Bullhead City, Arizona)

Authorities are investigating the death of an autistic boy in Bullhead City, Arizona, whose body was found in the Colorado River on Sunday.

Jeremy Duncan, 8, was reported missing on Saturday.

Bullhead City police chief Brian Williamson said a kayaker reported a possible body in the river near the Palo Verde Marina at 7:13 a.m. Williamson said body was recovered and taken to the Mohave County coroner’s office.

“Hope was replaced this morning by shock and sadness at the discovery of Jeremy’s lifeless body,” Mohave County Sheriff Doug Schuster said.

Williamson said that circumstances surrounding Jeremy’s Saturday morning disappearance are under investigation but he provided no indication that there is suspicion of foul play.

Williamson and Bullhead City Mayor Tom Brady thanked the 1,000 volunteers who joined law enforcement authorities searching Saturday, as well as some two dozen businesses that contributed water and support resources.