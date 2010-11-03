Boulder City opts against golf course sale

Golf courses are going to remain a part of Boulder City’s future.

Of the 11 questions put to the city’s voters Tuesday, the most talked about was the last, thanks in no small part to a city lawsuit seeking to block it from the ballot.

As it turns out, the voters like the golf course business, with more than 65 percent voting against a policy that would have limited the city’s golf course ownership to one.

If approved, Question 11 would have forced the city to close or unload one of its two existing courses.

The newer of those, Boulder Creek Golf Club, has lost millions of dollars and has drawn criticism since it opened in January 2003.

The city sued earlier this year to block Question 11 on the grounds that it would overstep the administrative authority of city officials. A Clark County district judge ruled the measure should remain on the ballot.

Two other ballot questions also concern Boulder Creek. Question 2 sought voter permission to sell off 45 acres of city-owned land adjacent to the golf course for residential development. About 56 percent voted to approve the sale.

Question 6 also passed by roughly the same percentage and clears the city to sell 30 acres between the golf course and the Boulder City Airport for commercial development.

The bulk of proceeds from each sale will be used to pay down debt associated with the golf course.

Voters rejected similar land sale proposals in 2004 and 2005.

Under Boulder City’s strict growth control ordinance, voter approval is required for the sale of an acre or more of city-owned land. The ordinance also restricts the number of new homes built each year.

The developed portion of the community covers about 5 square miles, but the city also owns 200 square miles of mostly empty desert in Eldorado Valley. That makes Boulder City the largest incorporated city in Nevada and one of the 50 largest cities in the nation in terms of land area.

Question 9, which passed by 58 percent , places even more authority directly in the hands of residents. It requires voter approval before the city takes on any new debt of $1 million or more.

City voters also voted on other issues:

■ Question 1, which asked whether to spend $500,000 from the capital fund on new police and fire vehicles, was rejected by more than 55 percent of voters.

■ Question 3, which passed by more than 80 percent , adds to the city charter land annexed by the city in 2008.

■ Question 4, which passed with more than 71 percent of the vote, amends the charter to reflect state law governing term limits, and Question 10, which passed with nearly 60 percent, adds new 12-year term limits for members of all appointed boards, committees and commissions.

■ Question 5, approved by more than 67 percent , prohibits votes on expenditures from the city’s capital improvement fund during a primary election.

■ Question 7, which passed with more than 75 percent of the vote, opens up the Eldorado Valley, south of the city, for wind energy development.

■ Question 8 changes the city attorney from an appointed position to an elected one beginning in 2011. It passed with roughly 56 percent of the vote.