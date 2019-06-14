98°F
News

Boy, 2 women unhurt after being rescued at Zion National Park

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 13, 2019 - 5:50 pm
 

Two women and a boy were rescued from a river near the entrance to the Narrows trail in Zion National Park on Tuesday, after they were swept away by the river’s current.

Just after noon on Tuesday, a boy waded into the Virgin River at the Temple of Sinawava, which marks the start of the popular slot-canyon trail that requires hikers to wade in the river.

The boy was swept away by the river’s current, and the boy’s mother and another woman waded into the river after him, the park said in a release Thursday.

The mother was able to help the boy onto a boulder in the river. Bystanders rescued the second woman and helped a search and rescue team reach the mother.

The search and rescue team rescued the boy from the rock using a kayak and ropes, the park said. No one was injured.

The Virgin River, including the Narrows trail, has been closed to hikers since April 1 due to rising and fast-flowing waters from this year’s snowmelt. While snowmelt closures typically only last about a month, the flow rate is still to high this year because of increased precipitation, the park said.

The park estimates that access to the river and the trail now will reopen in about one to two weeks.

Those planning to visit Zion, located about 160 miles northeast of Las Vegas, can check river flow conditions on the park’s website.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter.

