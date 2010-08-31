LOS ANGELES — The mother of "The Brady Bunch," a former NFL quarterback, one of the self-proclaimed "guidos" from "Jersey Shore" and the daughter of Sarah Palin are among the celebrities who will cha-cha-cha on the 11th season of "Dancing with the Stars."
Bristol Palin, The Situation among ‘Dancing’ stars
August 31, 2010 - 8:33 am