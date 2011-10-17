Brothers charged with stealing western Pennsylvania bridge

NEW CASTLE, Pa. — Two brothers have been charged with stealing a western Pennsylvania bridge and selling the 15½ tons of scrap metal for more than $5,000.

Police say 24-year-old Benjamin Arthur Jones and 25-year-old Alexander Williams Jones of New Castle used a blowtorch to break up the bridge in late September or early October. They face felony charges of criminal mischief, theft, receiving stolen property and conspiracy.

Authorities say Alexander Jones told a recycling company employee that he had permission to carve the bridge for scrap and showed the employee cellphone photos of the bridge. The recycling company called police.

The 50-foot-long by 20-foot-wide Covert’s Crossing Bridge was in a wooded area about 60 miles north of Pittsburgh.

The brothers’ phone numbers weren’t listed, and it’s unclear whether they have attorneys.