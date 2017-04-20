Bullhead City officers hailed as heroes in river rescue

The Colorado River, the dividing line between the towns of Laughlin and Bullhead City, Ariz. (Jeff Scheid/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Two police officers jumped into the Colorado River Thursday morning to save a pair of brothers after their kayaks capsized near Bullhead City, Arizona.

The officers pulled the two brothers, 22 and 24, from the river about 1:40 a.m., Bullhead City Police Department Sgt. Al Otero said.

The older brother, who Otero said has only one arm, was taken to a nearby hospital and treated for hypothermia. The younger brother was treated at the scene by the Bullhead City Fire Department.

Otero identified the two rescuing officers as patrolmen Ray Limon and Zach Turnbull. They stripped off their gear and jumped in. He called them both “heroes” for their efforts.

“After I get done yelling at them for jumping in the river, then yes, I think they did a great job,” Otero quipped. “That’s the last thing I needed, was four people floating out in the river.”

Otero said the brothers launched into the river between 9 and 10 p.m. They capsized in a stretch of river near Big Bend Recreational Area, which Otero characterized as having “a bunch of swirls.” People heard the two calling for help and alerted first responders about 1:15 a.m.

Police found the brothers floating near a boat launch on the southern end of Rotary Park.

“There’s nothing that says they can’t (be on the river at night),” Otero said.

However, they weren’t wearing flotation devices.

“They put themselves in a really bad spot,” he said.

The Fire Department was preparing to launch a boat but police rescued the brothers before the boat ever made it onto the water.

Contact Mike Shoro at mshoro@reviewjournal.com. Follow @mike_shoro on Twitter.