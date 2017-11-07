Bundy trial on hold while Las Vegas judge weighs new video

A trial for Gold Butte rancher Cliven Bundy, two of his sons and another man was delayed Tuesday for at least a week.

Jeff Banta, left, Brand Thornton, and Shawna Cox, right, protest outside the Lloyd George U.S. Courthouse on Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2017 in support of Cliven Bundy's two sons and an independent militia man, who are on trial over the Bunkerville standoff. Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

Rancher Cliven Bundy is shown at an event near his ranch in Bunkerville, April 11, 2015. (David Becker/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Brand Thornton blows a horn outside the Lloyd George U.S. Courthouse on Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2017 in support of Cliven Bundy's two sons and an independent militia man, who are on trial over the Bunkerville standoff. Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

Bryce Poulsen, left, protests outside the Lloyd George U.S. Courthouse on Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2017 in support of Cliven Bundy's two sons and an independent militia man, who are on trial over the Bunkerville standoff. Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

Jeff Banta, left, and Bryce Poulsen protest outside the Lloyd George U.S. Courthouse on Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2017 in support of Cliven Bundy's two sons and an independent militia man, who are on trial over the Bunkerville standoff. Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

U.S. District Judge Gloria Navarro

Newly revealed video surveillance is at the center of the delay, though U.S. District Judge Gloria Navarro said she would consider several other concerns, including whether the defendants should continue to be detained while awaiting trial.

Moments before jurors were slated to hear opening statements regarding the 2014 standoff with federal agents, Bundy’s attorney, Bret Whipple, asked the judge to throw out the case.

Last week, one of the lifelong rancher’s sons, Ryan Bundy, who is representing himself during the trial, elicited testimony from a former National Park Service ranger about video surveillance of the Bundy home. The surveillance took place for at least four days during the standoff and had not previously been disclosed.

But Acting U.S. Attorney Steven Myhre told the judge on Tuesday that the camera, which did not record any footage, was aimed at an area around the family’s ranch for a few hours on April 6 before it was knocked over and damaged. He said it was never used again.

Navarro said she wanted more information about the surveillance, including proof that it was not recorded and information about whether anyone took notes on what was seen on video.

“If it has potentially useful information, then the defense is entitled to it,” the judge said. “I’m not convinced that something doesn’t exist. You don’t set up a surveillance camera for nothing.”

The judge set a hearing for Wednesday afternoon on the surveillance. She also said she would address the custody status of the four defendants later in the week.

Last week, Navarro denied a separate motion from lawyers representing independent Montana militia member Ryan Payne to throw out the case based on documents agents shredded during the April occupation of the Bunkerville ranch, saying there was no evidence that information on the papers would have benefited the defendants.

The men face the potential of decades behind bars if convicted of conspiracy and other charges related to the armed standoff. The start of opening statements was postponed until early next week, and the trial could extend as late as February.

