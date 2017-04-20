Jurors in Bunkerville standoff case head home for weekend

A protester outside Lloyd George Federal Building on Wednesday, April 12, 2017, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Jurors in the first Bunkerville standoff trial still had not reached a verdict when they concluded their fifth day of deliberations Thursday afternoon.

They sent a note to U.S. District Judge Gloria Navarro on Thursday morning asking her to clarify a legal principle.

The six defendants are accused of being the “gunmen” in the April 2014 standoff between protesters and federal agents who tried to impound rancher Cliven Bundy’s cattle. They are being tried on charges of conspiracy, assault, threats, extortion and related counts.

The jury’s note, which is sealed, asked the court to clarify its instruction on the conspiracy charge.

Jurors are scheduled to resume deliberations Monday. The trial has been on a Monday-to-Thursday schedule since it opened with jury selection in February.

The case was sent to the jury last week. During closing arguments, prosecutors portrayed the six defendants as aggressive militiamen who coordinated an assault on law enforcement. Defense attorneys, meanwhile, argued that their clients were peaceful protesters exercising their constitutional rights.

