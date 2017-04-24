Jury convicts 2 in Bundy Ranch standoff trial

Carol Bundy, wife of rancher Cliven Bundy, second right, and her daughters Stetsy Cox, left, and Bailey Louge, second left, read the jury's verdict outside Lloyd George U.S. Courthouse on Monday, April 24, 2017, in Las Vegas. Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

Protesters outside the Lloyd George U.S. Courthouse, where lawyers were giving closing arguments in the first Bunkerville standoff trial, on Wednesday, April 12, 2017, in Las Vegas. Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

Carol Bundy, wife of rancher Cliven Bundy, center, prays with supporters outside Lloyd George Federal Building on Monday, April 24, 2017, in Las Vegas. Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

Defendant Todd Engel, representing himself, faces the jury during opening statements as U.S. District Judge Gloria Navarro listens. (David Stroud/Special to Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A woman protests outside the Lloyd George U.S. Courthouse as a jury has reached a verdict in the first trial of men charged in the 2014 armed standoff in Bunkerville, Monday, April 24, 2017. Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

A protestor's sign outside the Lloyd George U.S. Courthouse as a jury has reached a verdict in the first trial of men charged in the 2014 armed standoff in Bunkerville, Monday, April 24, 2017. Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

First Assistant U.S. Attorney Steven Myhre is depicted, with U.S. District Judge Gloria Navarro in the background, during his opening statement to jurors in the first Las Vegas trial against associates of rancher Cliven Bundy. (David Stroud/Special to Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A federal jury on Monday convicted two men of multiple counts resulting from the 2014 armed standoff in Bunkerville, but failed to reach a decision on the four other men accused of heeding a call to arms from cattle rancher Cliven Bundy.

Jurors sent a morning note to U.S. District Judge Gloria Navarro informing her they had reached a partial verdict, but that they were “hopelessly deadlocked” on several of the charges and defendants. After the verdict was read, Navarro instructed them to continue deliberations on the remaining counts and defendants.

The jury failed to reach a verdict for any of the six defendants on the conspiracy charge, which was the core issue at trial after federal prosecutors accused the six men of conspiring with rancher Cliven Bundy to prevent federal agents from seizing his cattle.

Bundy and several of his sons are slated to stand trial later this year, charged as the ringleaders of the conspiracy.

The six men in the first Bunkerville standoff trial were charged as the gunmen, accused of providing the firepower that eventually led Bureau of Land Management agents to desert their April 2014 impoundment operation and release hundreds of Bundy’s cows.

Gregory Burleson, an active member of Arizona militia groups who used to be a paid FBI informant, and Todd Engel, an Idaho resident, both were convicted of obstruction of justice and interstate travel in aid of extortion. Burleson also was found guilty of assault on a federal officer, threatening a federal law enforcement officer, interference with interstate commerce by extortion, and multiple firearms charges.

Bundy’s decadeslong battle against the Bureau of Land Management over grazing fees reached a flashpoint three years ago when authorities started rounding up his cattle. Hundreds of protesters, numbers of them armed, descended on the cattle impoundment site to protest what they viewed as federal overreach.

The first six men on trial faced charges of conspiracy, threats, extortion and related counts. Prosecutors say they used force to bully federal agents into abandoning roughly 400 cows that were in the lawful possession of the U.S. government.

Defense attorneys argued that their clients were peaceful protesters exercising their First and Second Amendment rights against a militant law enforcement presence.

The jury has been deliberating since April 13. The trial opened Feb. 6.

Bundy and 10 other people are incarcerated pending trial on similar charges. Prosecutors divided the defendants into three groups for trial. The first group, charged as “gunmen,” have been described by the government as the least culpable of the alleged co-conspirators.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

