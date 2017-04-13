Jury starts deliberating in first Bunkerville standoff trial

First Assistant U.S. Attorney Steven Myhre is depicted, with U.S. District Judge Gloria Navarro in the background, during his opening statement to jurors in the first Las Vegas trial against associates of rancher Cliven Bundy. (David Stroud/Special to Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A federal jury started deliberating Thursday in the conspiracy trial of six people charged as “gunmen” in the armed standoff in Bunkerville.

Jurors received the case midday after a prosecutor finished his closing argument with a searing assertion that the six men on trial “put the fear of God” in law enforcement officers who tried to impound rancher Cliven Bundy’s cattle.

“For what? For some cattle? For someone who hasn’t paid grazing fees in 20 years?”Acting U.S. Attorney Steven Myhre said. “Or because it made them feel like they’re somebody for a moment in time?”

Defense attorneys spent hours of closing arguments trying to convince jurors that their clients traveled to Bunkerville to protest what they viewed as an infringement on their constitutional rights.

The trial is the first of three resulting from the April 12, 2014, armed standoff. The gunmen in the first trial were identified by the government as the “least culpable” of the alleged co-conspirators. Bundy and some of his sons are scheduled to stand trial later this year.

