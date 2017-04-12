Prosecutor gives closing argument in 1st Bunkerville standoff trial

Bronco Bundy, center, 9, and his brother Payton, 5, outside Lloyd George Federal Building where lawyers give closing arguments in the first Bunkerville standoff trial on Wednesday, April 12, 2017, in Las Vegas. Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

The night before the 2014 standoff in Bunkerville, federal investigators’ intelligence showed a buildup of militia unlike any they previously had seen, a prosecutor told jurors Wednesday during his closing argument in the conspiracy trial of six of rancher Cliven Bundy’s supporters.

Those six supporters, charged as “gunmen” in the standoff, were among the militia members who helped Bundy thwart the Bureau of Land Management’s operation to impound cattle, Assistant U.S. Attorney Nicholas Dickinson said. Those six defendants, he said, provided the arms that caused BLM agents to fear for their lives.

Dickinson had not finished his closing argument when court broke for lunch recess Wednesday. Later in the day, defense attorneys are expected to argue that their clients were libertarian-minded, loosely organized, peaceful protesters rather than militiamen who staged an armed assault on the federal government.

But that’s not how Dickinson told it.

“Cliven Bundy always said he would do whatever it takes,” Dickinson said. When the BLM started impounding Bundy’s cattle from public lands in Bunkerville, “he quickly realized he needed more help.”

The family put out a call for militiamen, Dickinson said, and “recruited gunmen to travel to Nevada to make a show of force.”

He said hundreds of people showed up to the Bundy family ranch, including the men standing trial — Steven Stewart, Eric Parker, Scott Drexler, Todd Engel, Ricky Lovelin, and Gregory Burleson.

“We have proven all six of these defendants guilty of all counts beyond a reasonable doubt,” Dickinson said.

The men are accused of conspiring, with the Bundy family, to intimidate, threaten, assault and extort federal agents into releasing hundreds of cows.

Anticipating defense arguments, Dickinson referenced the First Amendment area erected in the middle of the desert that several defendants say led them to drive to Bunkerville from out of state, to protest what they viewed as an infingement of constitutional rights.

“The First Amendment area … didn’t prevent people from protesting or exercising their First Amendment right in any area the BLM was not operating,” Dickinson said.

Throughout his closing argument, Dickinson repeatedly referenced defendants’ Facebook posts in the days leading up to the standoff to argue that the men had full knowledge of Bundy’s plan to thwart federal authorities carrying out a court order.

“The Bundys realized they couldn’t do it alone,” Dickinson. “They aligned themselves with the militia, and they put out a call for people to come … stop the BLM from impounding cattle.”

Some of the defendants have challenged the government’s assertion that they were part of the militia. Dickinson displayed Facebook posts that have come into evidence during the trial to suggest otherwise. Multiple defendants’ posts mentioned “the hallowed halls of Valhalla,” a mythological reference to Viking warriors’ final resting place.

Dickinson acknowledged that the six men, none of whom is a Nevada resident, might not have known what they were getting themselves into when they drove to Bunkerville.

But on the day of the standoff, Cliven Bundy ordered the masses to go get his cows. When the defendants’ heeded that request, Dickinson said, “they’re in.”

He reminded jurors of a legal instruction the judge gave earlier in the day, framing it to support his assertion that the defendants were guilty of conspiracy.

“Once you join, you’re in it for everything that happened before and everything that happened after,” Dickinson said.

