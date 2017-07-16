Protesters rally to support defendants in Bunkerville case

Several dozen people rallied peacefully in front of the federal courthouse in downtown Las Vegas early Saturday morning in solidarity with defendants in the Bunkerville standoff case.

Protesters at a rally to support defendants in the Bundy standoff case at the Lloyd George U.S. Courthouse on Saturday, July 15, 2017, in Las Vegas. Morgan Lieberman Las Vegas Review-Journal

The Farnsley family from Phoenix gets their photo taken with Ace Baker, a leader of the American Warrior Revolution organization, at a rally to support defendants in the Bundy standoff case at the Lloyd George U.S. Courthouse on Saturday, July 15, 2017, in Las Vegas. Morgan Lieberman Las Vegas Review-Journal

Colorado resident Troy Walker participates in a rally to support defendants in the Bundy standoff case at the Lloyd George U.S. Courthouse on Saturday, July 15, 2017, in Las Vegas. Morgan Lieberman Las Vegas Review-Journal

Georgia resident James Napier spray painted his beard the colors of the American flag at a rally to support defendants in the Bundy standoff case at the Lloyd George U.S. Courthouse on Saturday, July 15, 2017, in Las Vegas. Morgan Lieberman Las Vegas Review-Journal

Lanahan Russell, Virginia resident, signs a flag at a rally to support defendants in the Bundy standoff case at the Lloyd George U.S. Courthouse on Saturday, July 15, 2017, in Las Vegas. Morgan Lieberman Las Vegas Review-Journal

A sign is posted at a rally to support defendants in the Bundy standoff case at the Lloyd George U.S. Courthouse on Saturday, July 15, 2017, in Las Vegas. Morgan Lieberman Las Vegas Review-Journal

Oregon resident Mona Cleveland, chants in front of her daughter, Hanna, at a rally to support defendants in the Bundy standoff case at the Lloyd George U.S. Courthouse on Saturday, July 15, 2017, in Las Vegas. Morgan Lieberman Las Vegas Review-Journal

Journalist Charlie LeDuff meets with protestors at a rally to support defendants in the Bundy standoff case at the Lloyd George U.S. Courthouse on Saturday, July 15, 2017, in Las Vegas. Morgan Lieberman Las Vegas Review-Journal

Journalist Charlie LeDuff wears American themed cowboy boots at a rally to support defendants in the Bundy standoff case at the Lloyd George U.S. Courthouse on Saturday, July 15, 2017, in Las Vegas. Morgan Lieberman Las Vegas Review-Journal

Patriotic colors and Ammon Bundy adorn a protestors fingernails at a rally to support defendants in the Bundy standoff case at the Lloyd George U.S. Courthouse on Saturday, July 15, 2017, in Las Vegas. Morgan Lieberman Las Vegas Review-Journal

Protesters at a rally to support defendants in the Bundy standoff case at the Lloyd George U.S. Courthouse on Saturday, July 15, 2017, in Las Vegas. Morgan Lieberman Las Vegas Review-Journal

A trial in the Bunkerville standoff case opens Monday at the Lloyd George U.S. Courthouse, but instead of trying a new set of defendants, prosecutors will begin their second attempt to convict four men accused of conspiring against the government with rancher Cliven Bundy.

The retrial comes after an April mistrial, when jurors deadlocked on 50 of the 60 counts against the first batch of defendants in the three-part case. Prosecutors eventually plan to try 17 men on charges stemming from the April 2014 armed standoff between individual rights activists and Bureau of Land Management agents, who came to Bunkerville to seize Bundy’s cattle from public land.

Ace Baker, a rally organizer who said he was with the American Warrior Revolution, said the morning rally participants wanted to send a message to Judge Gloria Navarro and prosecutors in the case: “We, the people, the fourth branch of government, have you in our sights and all we’re asking for is a fair, constitutional trial.”

“Everything’s at stake here — for any American, anyone who’s a proud American,” Baker said. “If they think you’re too proud or too patriotic, suddenly you’re being charged for terrorist acts.”

Maureen Peltier, who said she was a citizen journalist and a retired staff sergeant with the National Guard, said she believes the “mainstream media” has done a poor job covering the issues surrounding the case.

“We see men taking a stand and we see their plights and the mainstream media is ignoring it,” Peltier said.

“This is much bigger than a few individuals. This is much bigger than us all,” she said. “Our First Amendment right has been attacked. All our rights are at stake.”

Billy Sessions of Arkansas, a member of a group called the Hiwaymen, expressed skepticism about the upcoming trial.

“They’re not gonna give them a fair trial,” he said. “They’re going to make an example of them — anyone who stands up against the federal government is labeled a domestic terrorist.”

Later Saturday evening, the rally was expected to shift to an indoor venue called Rainbow Gardens of Las Vegas for a fundraising event promising several guest speakers, including Roger Stone, a longtime on-and-off adviser to President Donald Trump; Las Vegas City Councilwoman Michele Fiore and Cliven Bundy’s wife Carol Bundy.

