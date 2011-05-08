By KIMBERLEY McGEE

Nursing in Nevada is in high demand. The recent shortage of qualified nurses has created a boon for local vocational schools and nursing colleges as people begin to realize the rewards, both financial and personal, that come with this personal career choice.

Vocational institutes and area colleges in the valley say that enrollment numbers have soared in the past few years as many locals are returning to school to earn a degree in a new field or to increase their certifications in order to change jobs in their career field and survive the economic downturn. A recent trend has licensed practical nurse returning to school to earn a degree in order to become a registered nurse.

An LPN performs a wide variety of tasks under the supervision of an RN or a physician in area hospitals, residential care facilities or home health care companies. An RN is a more advanced position with two to four years of schooling in order to acquire an associate degree in nursing or a Bachelor of Science in nursing. Some area vocational colleges offer programs where students can obtain a nursing degree in a shorter period of time if they already have a bachelor’s degree.

According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, LPNs earn an average of $31,080 to $43,640 per year and RNs earn between $47,710 and $69,850.

Registered nurses make up the largest group in health care with more than 2.5 million jobs, most of which are in hospitals. Nevada in particular is in great need of nursing, making it a good career choice for recent high school graduates and those looking to change careers. Of the 20 fastest growing occupations on the BLS list, those that are related to health care, including registered nurses, account for half.

Nursing is expected to be a much in-demand job over the next decade, mainly due to the aging baby boomer generation, which accounts for a third of the U.S. population. Baby boomers tend to be more educated regarding health concerns and have more than one doctor to address those concerns and are expected to be more willing for regular in-home nurse care, the BLS notes.

Nurses are the backbone to the health care system, said Bryan Dieter, president, Outcome Based Delivery Systems and Canyon Gate Medical Group.

“These people are vital to the success of our business,” Dieter said. “They spend a fair amount of time with our patients and it is important that they be attentive to what the patient is saying, even in casual conversation. They need to make the patient as comfortable as possible and prepare them to openly share what health issues they are experiencing. We are always seeking outstanding nurses and medical assistants.”

Key to the company’s success is its nurses, he said, as they provide continuity of care to the patient before, during and after the initial meeting with their physician.

“We see ourselves first and foremost as a customer service organization,” Dieter said. “We constantly strive to improve the experience our patients have with us. We expect everyone in our organization to treat our patients well, from the front office person greeting them to the person answering their telephone call to the nurses, medical assistants and doctors. This is a continual improvement process, as not all health care professionals see themselves this way.”

The physicians rely on their nurses to assist with Canyon Gate Medical Group’s overall mission.

“The goal companywide is to develop a bond between the patient and a doctor with whom they can relate, increasing the likelihood that the patient will follow the guidance the doctor provides with regard to improving their health,” he said.

Canyon Gate’s model is to encourage frequent and regular interaction between the patient and their doctor, he said, and the company’s staff of LPNs and RNs helps to obtain that goal daily.

“We work with the patient to discover a patient’s health problems early and get them treated early,” Dieter said.

Often, people don’t know that they have problems until they are checked out by their doctors.

“It is frustrating for us when people pay more attention to their teeth than they do the rest of their body,” he said. “People will visit their dentist every six months, but won’t go to their doctor unless they don’t feel well.”

Something like high blood pressure, if left undetected, can lead to many serious health problems.

“It is also something that, when discovered, often can be treated easily and inexpensively, with a combination of inexpensive generic medications and usually some lifestyle changes,” he said.

Canyon Gate Medical Group is affiliated with Outcome Based Delivery Systems, based in Coral Springs, Fla. OBDS was formed in September 2006 and opened its first two offices in Las Vegas in September 2008 as Canyon Gate Medical Group. It currently has six offices in Las Vegas and one in Pahrump that opened in November.

“We employ roughly 15 physicians and have approximately 20 more in our IPA (independent practice association),” Dieter said.

In total, Canyon Gate Medical Group has more than 80 employed health care professionals including physicians, nurse practitioners, nurses, medical assistants, ultrasound technicians, X-ray technicians, lab technicians and support team members.

“Our goal for this year is to add approximately eight more physicians to our team and additional nurses, medical assistants and others to support them,” Dieter said. “We are hoping to bring in some of recent graduates from Touro (Univerisity), providing local graduates with employment opportunities.”

Canyon Gate Medical Group will also continue its search for more seasoned physicians from outside of Las Vegas.

“This area has way too few doctors for the population here,” he said. “Next year we expect to add an additional 12 doctors in the greater Las Vegas area.”

In addition to physicians, Canyon Gate Medical Group is always looking for extraordinary nurses and medical assistants, he said. To apply for a position at Canyon Gate Medical Group, send a resume to hr@obdsllc.com.

Of the two kinds of nursing designations, an LPN usually requires one year of training at a vocational school with no degree required, and some hospitals offer, and prefer, to train an LPN once they are hired. LPNs can also become certified in specialized care, from obstetrics to oncology. Once they’ve completed their training, which can take six months to a year, they will need to take the National Council Licensure Examination to become certified. Many LPNs decide to be become RNs after years in the work force.

The nursing programs at Touro University Nevada at 874 American Pacific Drive in Henderson are usually full before the semester begins, according to Susan Rush Michael, RN, professor and interim director of the School of Nursing at Touro University Nevada. Touro University Nevada’s two colleges, the College of Osteopathic Medicine and the College of Health and Human Services, work with area hospitals to extend their students’ education experience. Touro University Nevada is a branch campus of Touro University California.

“Every time we admit students we are full, as I am sure most of the other nursing programs in the city are,” Rush Michael said, “because there is a serious shortage of nurses in Nevada.”

Touro’s School of Nursing offers a bachelor’s degree in nursing (BSN), master’s degree in nursing (MSN) and a doctorate of nursing practice (DNP). The process for applying for admission to a program at Touro varies by program, so check www.tun.touro.edu for updated information. The application deadline for the November 2011 BSN program is July 30.

“We also have a program for those who have an associate degree in nursing to get their bachelor’s degree in nursing,” she said.

The health science center requires students to register one month before the beginning of each semester to secure their enrollment at the university. The center offers academic support programs and tutoring services as well.

“Our biggest program is our BSN program where we recently graduated 50 students in February 2011,” she said. “Our BSN classes have been full each time we have admitted; therefore it is difficult to say if there has been an increase in the enrollment.”

The school imparts the importance of the job on its students.

“Anytime someone is in the hospital they realize how important nurses are,” she said. “Nurses spend the most time with you and are there with you nearly every day.”

While schooling and hands-on experience are important, it also takes a certain type of person to become a nurse, who plays a vital role in the health care system.

“If people are looking for a challenging job in the health field then nursing is for them,” she said. “Today’s nurse really needs to think creatively and have a scientific mind. They need to be inquisitive, because it’s a scientific-based practice.”

Nurses need to have a background or some experience in biology as well.

“In order to become a nurse, people need to like science and people,” she said. “It’s an inquisitive-based practice. If people are interested in science and serving people, a nursing career may be a great fit.”

In particular, hospitals are interested in hiring licensed practical nurses who are also enrolled in registered nurse programs and working their way through school, according to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, Health Resources and Services Administration.

Local hospitals often work with graduates from schools such as Touro University Nevada to ensure a better education, said Wayne Cassard, system director, human resources for The Valley Health System.

“Their students rotate through our programs while they are still students so that they can get a better (education),” he said.

When hospitals such as Centennial Hills hire new graduates fresh out of school, they have assisted nursing programs available to train the employee to the hospital’s specific needs.

“We are able to share those resources when bringing new graduates into our hospital who have received an education, have gone through classes and are on their way to a degree, but may have no work, no true life experience,” he said.

From that point, they can specialize their training in all areas of the hospital, including critical care, specialty services, such as women’s services, including labor and delivery, gynecology, and emergency services, among others.

“We offer additional programs where they can take classes to get that training so that when the next opening comes up they have training to fill that and are qualified,” Cassard said.

The Valley Health System has its own university (VHSU), which is a collaborative effort where the company has nursing educators at a single site and they teach programs to students and recent graduates.

The VHSU supports Centennial Hills Hospital, Valley Hospital Medical Center, Desert Springs Hospital Medical Center, Spring Valley Hospital Medical Center and Summerlin Hospital Medical Center. The Valley Health System also work with University of Nevada, Las Vegas, College of Southern Nevada and a variety of local nursing programs at area vocational schools.

“We encourage nurses who want to get their bachelor’s or master’s degrees, both locally and out of state, so that they can advance their skills,” he said. “It benefits them and it benefits us.”

Nurses are an integral part of delivering patient care; they work closely with the physicians and the patients to assist both in delivering quality care and, most importantly, continuity of care.

“Nurses need to be compassionate and have a great understanding that the job that they have chosen is to deliver quality patient care,” Cassard said. “Dealing with a patient that is in a moment in their life, often a crisis moment, they must truly want to be in an industry or job that really promotes the ability to be compassionate and caring, more so than anything else.

“Certainly they have been taught the training they need but they need the passion and compassion for their job in order to be in health care.”