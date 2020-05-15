77°F
California man dies in North Las Vegas car crash

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 14, 2020 - 8:52 pm
 

A 20-year-old California man died Wednesday afternoon after the car he was riding in hit another car and then crashed into a light pole in North Las Vegas, police said.

The Clark County coroner’s office identified the man as Michael Bowers, of Los Angeles. He died after a crash about 3:20 p.m. Wednesday at Statz Street and Azure Avenue, west of Pecos Road, North Las Vegas Police Department spokeswoman Caitlyn Ebert said Thursday.

Ebert said Bowers was a passenger in a Ford Mustang that was driving at a “high rate of speed” when it struck a Toyota Tacoma at the intersection. The Mustang then veered into the opposing lane of traffic and struck a light pole on the side of the road.

Bowers was thrown from the car and died at the scene, Ebert said. The drivers were both hospitalized with nonlife-threatening injuries.

Detectives believe the Mustang was traveling 60 to 80 mph on the road, where the speed limit was 25 mph. Police do not believe impairment was a factor in the crash, Ebert said Thursday.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter.

