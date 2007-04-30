Call in wee hours unveiled Elvis tale

1755027

One of the epic scoops in Las Vegas media history, a story that turns 40 years old on Tuesday, easily could have been only a missed call.

It came in at 1 a.m. May 1, 1967, long after Myram Borders had called it a day as the one-woman staff for United Press International’s Las Vegas office.

Ever the competitor, Borders wasn’t about to miss overnight breaking news, so she had arranged to have the office phone ring into her home, making for some interesting late-night inquiries.

But this one started out different from most of the others. The caller said he had “a great story but wanted some money,” she recalled.

“I told him UPI usually didn’t pay for stories and asked what the story was about. He wouldn’t say. I gave him the names of some major papers in the East (that would have been closed).”

A few minutes later, the caller was back, saying he couldn’t reach anyone and wanted to share his information.

“He told me Elvis Presley was going to get married at the Aladdin in a few hours. I said, ‘Hey, maybe we can pay you a little bit; what is your name?'”

The informant didn’t respond and hung up.

Borders called the Aladdin and came up empty.

“I climbed out of bed and went to the Aladdin. I wandered around looking for some sign of wedding cakes, wedding trappings, satin sheets, anything; found nothing.”

The hotel security guards started to shoo her toward the door, “figuring I was a prostitute walking the halls. I managed to persuade them that was not the case.”

She was beginning to wonder whether she was on a wild goose chase when about 8 a.m. she saw a Nevada Supreme Court justice walk in the front door of the Aladdin.

“I knew my sleepless night had paid off. The judge confirmed he was at the Aladdin to marry Elvis. I ran to the phone and called in my scoop that Elvis was getting married in Las Vegas in a matter of hours. It wasn’t long before the hotel was swarming with media and photographers, but they were too late. UPI had the scoop (Elvis married his longtime girlfriend, Priscilla Beaulieu).”

Years later when Borders was chief of the Las Vegas News Bureau, the Aladdin was expanding and in a press kit made a reference to her coverage of the wedding.

“The press release was picked up by numerous papers. I received a letter from a man who told me it was his father who tipped me on the Elvis wedding. He had enough inside information that I knew he was for real.

“The man said his father, an employee at the Aladdin when Elvis was married, had since passed away. I had always wanted to say thank you but didn’t know to whom, and when I found out, it was too late.

“I responded to the son’s letter but never heard from him again.”

SIGHTINGS

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady, chatting up some beauties in the Palms’ Mint Lounge on Friday. Later, he partied at Tryst (Wynn Las Vegas) with pals. … University of North Carolina basketball coach Roy Williams, walking through the MGM Grand with two athletic-looking young men. … Aerosmith‘s Steven Tyler, honored Friday by the Hard Rock hotel-casino with a dedication ceremony. Items in his case of memorabilia included the suit he wore at Madison Square Garden in New York during the band’s 2005 world tour, his handwritten notes on a set list, a harmonica and shoes. … Jack Osbourne, son of rock legend Ozzy Osbourne, and NFL great Junior Seau, at separate tables at Pure nightclub (Caesars Palace). … “American Idol” inaugural season runner-up Justin Guarini, at Body English (Hard Rock) on Friday. … Aerosmith guitarist Brad Whitford, at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Friday, participating in the Richard Petty Driving Experience. … Paul Bartolotta of Bartolotta Ristorante di Mare at Wynn Las Vegas, trying the barbecue at TC’s Ribs Crib, 8470 W. Desert Inn Road. … Academy Award winner Ernest Borgnine, on hand to celebrate Marty Allen‘s 85th birthday party at the Gold Coast. Borgnine, 90, won the best-actor Oscar in 1955 for his role in “Marty.”

THE PUNCH LINE

“Hugh Grant‘s been arrested because he got mad and threw a container of baked beans at a photographer. So far, people aren’t sure which is more embarrassing, being arrested with a prostitute or being arrested for throwing baked beans.” — Conan O’Brien

