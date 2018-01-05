Car hits, critically injures pedestrian in central Las Vegas

A man is in critical condition Thursday afternoon after he was hit by a car in the central valley, Las Vegas police said.

The Metropolitan Police Department said the crash happened about 3:10 p.m. near Bruce Street and Lewis Avenue, near Charleston Boulevard.

Metro spokesman Aden OcampoGomez said a Buick four-door vehicle hit the man, who was later hospitalized at Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center in critical condition.

OcampoGomez said motorists should expect road closures in the area while police investigate.

No further information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

