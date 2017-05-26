Cause of death of 13-year-old Las Vegas boy ‘undetermined’

Aaron Jones, 13. Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department

Paul Darell Jones, charged with murder in the death of his 13-year-old son Aaron Jones, appears in court at the Regional Justice Center on Tuesday, May 2, 2017, in Las Vegas. Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

The Clark County coroner’s office said Friday that it could not determine a cause or manner of death for Aaron Jones, the 13-year-old boy found dead in the desert last month.

Aaron’s cousins found his remains April 25 in a vacant lot near 3625 Boulder Highway, according to a police report. His body was wrapped in plastic and covered with stones.

Aaron had reportedly been missing for months before his remains were discovered. He was identified using dental records.

According to a police report, Aaron’s father, Paul Darell Jones, who has been charged in this case, acknowledged in a police interview to striking the child during an argument, causing him to fall to the floor and hit his head.

The coroner’s office lists Aaron’s cause and manner of death as “undetermined.”

