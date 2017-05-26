ad-fullscreen
Cause of death of 13-year-old Las Vegas boy ‘undetermined’

By Max Michor Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 26, 2017 - 11:34 am
 

The Clark County coroner’s office said Friday that it could not determine a cause or manner of death for Aaron Jones, the 13-year-old boy found dead in the desert last month.

Aaron’s cousins found his remains April 25 in a vacant lot near 3625 Boulder Highway, according to a police report. His body was wrapped in plastic and covered with stones.

Aaron had reportedly been missing for months before his remains were discovered. He was identified using dental records.

According to a police report, Aaron’s father, Paul Darell Jones, who has been charged in this case, acknowledged in a police interview to striking the child during an argument, causing him to fall to the floor and hit his head.

The coroner’s office lists Aaron’s cause and manner of death as “undetermined.”

Contact Max Michor at mmichor@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @MaxMichor on Twitter.

