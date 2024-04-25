CCSD police investigating fight between high school teacher and student

Police were investigating a fight between a teacher and a student at Valley High School, according to the Clark County School District.

‘Absolutely no need for it’: Family upset after police say DUI suspect killed 2

The Clark County School District Police Department insignia is seen on the side of a school police K9 vehicle. (Brett Clarkson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Police were investigating a fight between a teacher and a student at Valley High School, according to the Clark County School District.

“We are aware of an altercation involving a staff member and a student,” principal Kimberly Perry-Carter wrote in a letter to the school community, which was shared by the district.

Perry-Carter said school police were investigating the incident, but did not share additional details.

in a statement, the district said it “does not tolerate violence of any kind.”

“Violence in any form is unacceptable and goes against the fundamental principles of education and respect, the district added. “Any altercation between a teacher and a student is thoroughly investigated, and appropriate disciplinary action is taken.”

Police said more details were forthcoming.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Ricardo Torres-Cortez at rtorres@reviewjournal.com.