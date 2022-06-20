CDC confirms probable case of monkeypox in Clark County

The case was first reported by the Southern Nevada Health District in a man in his 20s who recently had traveled within in the U.S.

FILE - This 2003 electron microscope image made available by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows mature, oval-shaped monkeypox virions, left, and spherical immature virions, right, obtained from a sample of human skin associated with the 2003 prairie dog outbreak. The World Health Organization will convene an emergency committee of experts to determine if the expanding monkeypox outbreak that has mysteriously spread outside its usual zones should be considered an international public health emergency. (Cynthia S. Goldsmith, Russell Regner/CDC via AP, file)

A probable case of monkeypox in a Clark County resident has been confirmed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the Southern Nevada Health District said Monday.

The case was first reported by the district on June 15. The individual, a man in his 20s who recently had traveled within in the U.S., did not require hospitalization and is isolating at home.

No additional cases of monkeypox have been reported in the county.

Monkeypox spreads from person to person through close physical contact with infectious monkeypox sores, bodily fluids, contact with objects or fabrics that have been used by someone who has monkeypox, sexual contact, or prolonged face-to-face contact.

Although outbreaks of the disease are occurring globally and in the U.S., the disease remains rare. Based upon limited information, overall risk of monkeypox is low in the U.S., the health district said.

It causes symptoms beginning with fever, headache, muscle aches, exhaustion and swollen lymph nodes followed by development of a rash. The incubation period is usually between seven to 14 days but can range from five to 21 days.

People who are immunocompromised, young children, those who are pregnant or breastfeeding, and those with certain skin conditions may be more at risk for severe illness.

