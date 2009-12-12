Chicago pimp sentenced for bringing prostitutes to LV

A pimp from Chicago was sentenced Thursday to 17 years in prison for transporting prostitutes, including a teenage girl, to Las Vegas.

A pimp from Chicago was sentenced Thursday to 17 years in prison for transporting prostitutes, including a teenage girl, to Las Vegas.

Quinton Williams, 47, was convicted by a jury in March of transporting a female for prostitution, transporting a minor for prostitution, money laundering, sex trafficking of children and interstate travel in aid of racketeering.

U.S. District Judge Kent Dawson sentenced the defendant, who also uses the name “Goldie.”

In 2003, Williams was convicted of the same charges and sentenced to about 10 years in prison, but the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in San Francisco sent his case back in April 2008 for a new trial. The defendant received a longer sentence this time around because of his designation as a career criminal.

According to a statement from the U.S. attorney’s office in Las Vegas, Williams has three prior felony convictions in Illinois: two for controlled substance offenses and one for attempted robbery. During 2001, according to the statement, he operated a business that involved transporting prostitutes to various states.

Williams was the first person to be prosecuted in Nevada under the federal Sex Trafficking of Children statute.