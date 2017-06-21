ad-fullscreen
Child in hospital after northwest Las Vegas pool incident

By Mike Shoro Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 21, 2017 - 2:25 am
 

A preschool-aged child was hospitalized after a residential pool incident in the northwest valley, police said.

The incident happened about 8:10 p.m., Metro Lt. David Gordon said. The child’s condition was being evaluated.

Gordon declined to specify an exact location. He deferred to Metro’s public information office for further information.

About a half hour earlier, a 14-year-old boy drowned in a central valley swimming pool. He was unconscious and not breathing when he was pulled out of the water on the 4200 block of Nolan Lane, near Alta Drive and Valley View Boulevard, police said.

He was rushed to University Medical Center’s pediatrics unit, where he died.

Detectives with Metro’s abuse and neglect unit are investigating both incidents, which is standard.

Contact Mike Shoro at mshoro@reviewjournal.com. Follow @mike_shoro on Twitter.

