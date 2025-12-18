Couple suing MGM Resorts for battery, assault after allegedly being thrown out of property

In the lawsuit, the couple claims they were “forcibly assaulted” and “physically restrained” after being escorted out of Brad Garrett’s Comedy Club.

In a lawsuit filed Wednesday in Clark County District Court, Gabriel and Amanda Ballejos claim they were “forcibly assaulted” and “physically restrained” after being escorted out of Brad Garrett’s Comedy Club, which is located at MGM Grand, a MGM Resorts International property. They are suing on three counts of assault and battery, negligent hiring, training and supervision, as well as negligent security.

MGM didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

According to the lawsuit, Gabriel and Amanda Ballejos were at Brad Garrett’s Comedy Club on Dec. 19, 2023. During the program, the couple was approached by “representatives” of MGM Grand and were asked to leave.

The plaintiffs “willingly complied” and exited the comedy club accompanied by several security officers, stated the lawsuit.

While continuing towards the exit, the plaintiffs asked why they were being escorted off the property. When they reached the valet, cab, and ride-share location, Gabriel was “physically taken to the ground and improperly restrained,” sustaining injuries, the lawsuit alleges. Amanda was “touched and physically restrained” while trying to document the interaction and asked questions about “the unnecessary actions” of the security guards.

Following the altercation, the plaintiffs were detained and put into separate holding rooms, their personal belongings taken from them, according to the suit.

The reason plaintiffs were escorted off the property and physical altercation ensued is not mentioned in the filing.

As a result, both sustained “significant physical and emotional injuries and incurred losses,” the lawsuit alleges.

They are asking for general damages in excess of $15,000; special damages in excess of $15,000; reasonable attorney’s fees and costs; interest at the statutory rate; and such other relief as the court deems just and proper.

