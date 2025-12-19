Court orders injunction blocking enforcement of Clark County short-term rental ordinance

U.S. District Judge Miranda Du orders an injunction blocking Clark County from enforcing some of its short-term rental ordinances.

Jacqueline Flores, right, and Louis Koorndyk, left, founders of the Greater Las Vegas Short-Term Rental Association, speak to reporters while flanked by fellow association members on July 1, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Ricardo Torres-Cortez/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A U.S. District Court judge has granted a preliminary injunction that prevents Clark County from enforcing some of its short-term rental ordinances following a court hearing earlier this month.

Judge Miranda Du on Wednesday issued a 14-page order following the Dec. 5 hearing at which she took arguments from the county and the Greater Las Vegas Short-Term Rental Association under advisement.

Several property owners represented by the association have been blocked by the county from using their homes as short-term rentals through Airbnb.

A representative of the county said the county can’t comment on pending litigation, but that it is aware of the order and is reviewing it to determine its next steps.

At the earlier hearing, Du denied the county’s motion to dismiss the lawsuit filed by the association and 15 individual plaintiffs, including San Francisco-based Airbnb. The association says it is representing 856 homeowners in the lawsuit.

The association filed the lawsuit in June, claiming that the county did not provide a proper means to file for a rental license and punished residents who attempted to rent their properties through Airbnb with hefty fines and liens against their properties.

Louis Koorndyk, one of the plaintiffs in the lawsuit, recently was hit with a lien of more than $100,000 on his home.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

