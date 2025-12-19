60°F
weather icon Cloudy
Las Vegas, NV
Civil Courts

Court orders injunction blocking enforcement of Clark County short-term rental ordinance

Jacqueline Flores, right, and Louis Koorndyk, left, founders of the Greater Las Vegas Short-Ter ...
Jacqueline Flores, right, and Louis Koorndyk, left, founders of the Greater Las Vegas Short-Term Rental Association, speak to reporters while flanked by fellow association members on July 1, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Ricardo Torres-Cortez/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
More Stories
An exterior view of Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas on Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las V ...
Man suing Strip property for false imprisonment
Henderson Police and Fire Departments pictured on Thursday, July 25, 2024. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/L ...
2 more Henderson police officers allege retaliation in separate lawsuits
Emanuel Beltran, who is suing the Metropolitan Police Department, poses for a portrait on Thurs ...
Las Vegas officer accused of ’terrorizing citizens’ in lawsuit over protest pepper balling
Two people are suing MGM Grand Hotel for assault and negligence after they say they were forcib ...
Couple suing MGM Resorts for battery, assault after allegedly being thrown out of property
/ Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 19, 2025 - 1:57 pm
 

A U.S. District Court judge has granted a preliminary injunction that prevents Clark County from enforcing some of its short-term rental ordinances following a court hearing earlier this month.

Judge Miranda Du on Wednesday issued a 14-page order following the Dec. 5 hearing at which she took arguments from the county and the Greater Las Vegas Short-Term Rental Association under advisement.

Several property owners represented by the association have been blocked by the county from using their homes as short-term rentals through Airbnb.

A representative of the county said the county can’t comment on pending litigation, but that it is aware of the order and is reviewing it to determine its next steps.

At the earlier hearing, Du denied the county’s motion to dismiss the lawsuit filed by the association and 15 individual plaintiffs, including San Francisco-based Airbnb. The association says it is representing 856 homeowners in the lawsuit.

The association filed the lawsuit in June, claiming that the county did not provide a proper means to file for a rental license and punished residents who attempted to rent their properties through Airbnb with hefty fines and liens against their properties.

Louis Koorndyk, one of the plaintiffs in the lawsuit, recently was hit with a lien of more than $100,000 on his home.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Richard N. Velotta at rvelotta@reviewjournal.com or 702-477-3893. Follow @RickVelotta on X.

MOST READ
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
(Getty Images)
Judging the Judges 2025: By the numbers
By / RJ

The Las Vegas Review-Journal has sponsored the Judicial Performance Evaluation 14 times since 1992. This year’s survey was conducted by UNLV’s Center for Research, Evaluation and Assessment. Here are some key numbers to know.

MORE STORIES