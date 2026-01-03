Former O.J. Simpson lawyer files lawsuit, says he’s owed over $1M in fees

The lawsuit was filed in Clark County District Court in Las Vegas.

O.J. Simpson at the Clark County Regional Justice Center on Oct. 1, 2008, in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Las Vegas Review-Journal/File)

A former lawyer for O.J. Simpson has filed a lawsuit in Las Vegas asking for over $1 million in back legal fees from the former football player’s estate.

Ronald Slates, a California attorney, is asking the court stipulate that Malcolm LaVergne, a Las Vegas lawyer who is the administrator for Simpson’s estate, pay him over $1.1 million for unpaid legal fees, according to a lawsuit filed Friday in District Court.

In November, Simpson’s estate approved a claim of almost $58 million for the father of Ron Goldman.

Fred Goldman won a civil judgment against the former football and Hollywood movie star over the 1994 killing of his son, a friend of Simpson’s ex-wife, Nicole Brown Simpson.

Goldman had sought $117 million from the estate of Simpson, who died at his Las Vegas home in April 2024.

Because Simpson’s estate is worth much less than the $58 million figure, Goldman was always unlikely to collect the full amount.

The total value of Simpson’s estate is approximately $400,000 to $500,000, according to LaVergne. Previously, LaVergne said he didn’t want any money from Simpson’s estate going to the Goldman family.

In a 56-page complaint, Slates’ lawyer, Matthew Pruitt of the Kirton McConkie firm based in St. George, Utah, states that Slates represented Simpson “in various matters” until the time of Simpson’s death and that most of his legal fees were never paid.

A creditor’s claim was entered for the amount in October, though the suit alleges that the claim was rejected by LaVergne in its entirety in November.

When reached by email Friday night, LaVergne said the the lawsuit will be handled in the “ordinary course” of all other matters related to Simpson’s estate.

A message sent to Pruitt was not immediately returned Friday.

