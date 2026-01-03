50°F
weather icon Cloudy
Las Vegas, NV
Civil Courts

Former O.J. Simpson lawyer files lawsuit, says he’s owed over $1M in fees

O.J. Simpson at the Clark County Regional Justice Center on Oct. 1, 2008, in Las Vegas, Nevada. ...
O.J. Simpson at the Clark County Regional Justice Center on Oct. 1, 2008, in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Las Vegas Review-Journal/File)
More Stories
Motion seeks injunction restricting controversial Las Vegas police protest tactics
Rev. Nick Davi, a North Las Vegas pastor who died in a shooting Dec. 29, 2023. (Grace Point Church)
Widow of slain NLV pastor sues HOA over deadly neighbor dispute
A medical malpractice lawsuit claims a 77-year-old woman died after nurses ay Sunrise Hospital ...
Woman’s heirs claim nurses gave her morphine despite allergy
Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford speaks at the East Las Vegas Community Center on July 28, 20 ...
Federal court sides with Nevada, states over FEMA grants release
/ Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 3, 2026 - 7:30 am
 

A former lawyer for O.J. Simpson has filed a lawsuit in Las Vegas asking for over $1 million in back legal fees from the former football player’s estate.

Ronald Slates, a California attorney, is asking the court stipulate that Malcolm LaVergne, a Las Vegas lawyer who is the administrator for Simpson’s estate, pay him over $1.1 million for unpaid legal fees, according to a lawsuit filed Friday in District Court.

In November, Simpson’s estate approved a claim of almost $58 million for the father of Ron Goldman.

Fred Goldman won a civil judgment against the former football and Hollywood movie star over the 1994 killing of his son, a friend of Simpson’s ex-wife, Nicole Brown Simpson.

Goldman had sought $117 million from the estate of Simpson, who died at his Las Vegas home in April 2024.

Because Simpson’s estate is worth much less than the $58 million figure, Goldman was always unlikely to collect the full amount.

The total value of Simpson’s estate is approximately $400,000 to $500,000, according to LaVergne. Previously, LaVergne said he didn’t want any money from Simpson’s estate going to the Goldman family.

In a 56-page complaint, Slates’ lawyer, Matthew Pruitt of the Kirton McConkie firm based in St. George, Utah, states that Slates represented Simpson “in various matters” until the time of Simpson’s death and that most of his legal fees were never paid.

A creditor’s claim was entered for the amount in October, though the suit alleges that the claim was rejected by LaVergne in its entirety in November.

When reached by email Friday night, LaVergne said the the lawsuit will be handled in the “ordinary course” of all other matters related to Simpson’s estate.

A message sent to Pruitt was not immediately returned Friday.

Contact Bryan Horwath at bhorwath@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BryanHorwath on X.

MOST READ
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES