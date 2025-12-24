55°F
Judge dismisses lawsuit that sought to stop ‘Campus for Hope’ construction

Protesters shout at departing guests after the Campus for Hope groundbreaking in Las Vegas July ...
Protesters shout at departing guests after the Campus for Hope groundbreaking in Las Vegas July 17, 2025. Local residents, opposed to the campus’s location in the West Charleston area, voiced concerns about its future residents impacting nearby schools, families, and churches. (Kara Gildea/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @karagildeaphoto
Guests mingle before the groundbreaking ceremony for the Campus for Hope site in Las Vegas July ...
Guests mingle before the groundbreaking ceremony for the Campus for Hope site in Las Vegas July 17, 2025. The new campus will offer housing and recovery services for Southern Nevadans experiencing homelessness. (Kara Gildea/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @karagildeaphoto)
The Southern Nevada Adult Mental Health Services campus is seen at 6161 West Charleston Blvd., ...
The Southern Nevada Adult Mental Health Services campus is seen at 6161 West Charleston Blvd., on Monday, Feb. 24, 2025, in Las Vegas. A portion of the current campus will host transitional housing and supportive services run by other nonprofit partners. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Jacqueline Flores, right, and Louis Koorndyk, left, founders of the Greater Las Vegas Short-Ter ...
The exterior of the MGM Grand hotel-casino is pictured on Wednesday, Sept. 20, 2023, in Las Veg ...
Henderson Police and Fire Departments pictured on Thursday, July 25, 2024. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/L ...
/ Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 24, 2025 - 9:43 am
 

A District Court judge this month dismissed a lawsuit that sought to stop construction of an upcoming Las Vegas housing and resource facility.

The defendants, two neighborhood residents who sued in June, wanted officials to conduct studies and consider alternate sites for the “Campus for Hope,” which will sit near Charleston and Jones boulevards.

The 900-bed campus is a $200 million equal partnership between Nevada and private entities approved during the 2023 Legislature.

Clark County and the cites of Las Vegas and North Las Vegas will help cover yearly operational costs.

Residents held a protest outside a groundbreaking ceremony this month. They held signs that decried Nevada lawmakers who have approved facets of the development set to be completed in 2028.

“This project will dramatically alter the fundamental character of our neighborhood, transforming our quiet residential area into one marked by significantly increased congestion, activity, and potential crime,” the lawsuit alleged. “We believe this project will substantially lower property values and negatively impact the quality of life for local residents.”

The lawsuit also alleged that the approval process lacked transparency and studies related to traffic, crime, quality of life and impact to businesses, schools, churches and the elderly population.

In a Dec. 2 ruling, Judge Danielle Pieper classified the claims as speculative.

“Even giving Plaintiffs every favorable inference afforded at the dismissal stage, the Court is unable to identify any decently pleaded facts showing that Defendants’ actions have restricted Plaintiffs’ ability to occupy their property, use their property, access their property, sell their property, or otherwise exercise rights inherent in property ownership,” the judge wrote.

Pieper dismissed the lawsuit without prejudice, allowing for a possible refiling.

“Simply put, speculation about future property value, neighborhood impacts, or fear of increased crime, untethered to a loss of a cognizable property right, does not constitute a taking,” she ruled.

Defendants named included local municipalities, the state and the nonprofit formed to develop the complex.

Campus for Hope CEO Kim Jefferies said that the court decision will allow the project to proceed without distraction.

“This ruling ensures that we can remain focused on our mission: building a campus that provides dignity, stability, and the comprehensive services people experiencing homelessness need to rebuild their lives,” she said in a statement. “Our core objective is to provide residents with transitional, supportive housing paired with mental‑health care, physical‑health services, job training, case management, and other wraparound supports proven to improve long‑term outcomes.”

An attorney representing the residents did not immediately respond to a message seeking comment.

They hadn’t filed a response as of this week.

Contact Ricardo Torres-Cortez at rtorres@reviewjournal.com.

By / RJ

The Las Vegas Review-Journal has sponsored the Judicial Performance Evaluation 14 times since 1992. This year's survey was conducted by UNLV's Center for Research, Evaluation and Assessment. Here are some key numbers to know.

