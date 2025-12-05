Judge mulling decision on short-term rentals in Clark County

County residents say they are being fined thousands of dollars and have had liens placed on their homes for violating Clark County’s short-term rental ordinance.

Jacqueline Flores, right, and Louis Koorndyk, left, founders of the Greater Las Vegas Short-Term Rental Association, speak to reporters while flanked by fellow association members on July 1, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Ricardo Torres-Cortez/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A U.S. District Court judge on Friday took under advisement testimony from attorneys representing Clark County property owners using their homes as short-term rentals through Airbnb.

Nevada District Court Judge Miranda Du said she would decide in a few days whether to curtail Clark County’s enforcement of its short-term rental ordinance.

Separately, Du denied the county’s motion to dismiss the lawsuit filed by the Greater Las Vegas Short-Term Rental Association and 15 individual plaintiffs.

The association filed the lawsuit in June, claiming that the county did not provide a proper means to file for a rental license and punished residents who attempted to rent their properties through Airbnb with hefty fines and liens against their properties.

The 20-count claim accuses the county of violating the First, Third, Fourth, Fifth and 14th amendments.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

