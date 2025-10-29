Jury begins deliberating in trial over killing of armed BLM protester
Jorge Gomez, 25, was fatally shot in downtown Las Vegas on the third night of protests over the murder of George Floyd.
Jurors have begun deliberating in a federal civil trial over the police killing of an armed Black Lives Matter protester.
Jorge Gomez was fatally shot on June 1, 2020 near the federal courthouse in downtown Las Vegas. It was the third night of protests over the murder of George Floyd and the shooting of Gomez, who was 25, occurred shortly after an officer was shot outside of Circus Circus.
The Clark County district attorney’s office decided not to prosecute the four Metropolitan Police Department officers who fired on Gomez: Ryan Fryman, Dan Emerton, Andrew Locher and Vernon Ferguson.
Gomez’s family sued the officers and the Metropolitan Police Department, leading to the trial.
Officers who fired shots testified that Gomez pointed a rifle at them. Lawyers for Gomez’s family denied that allegation.
