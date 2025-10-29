Jury begins deliberating in trial over killing of armed BLM protester

Jorge Gomez, 25, was fatally shot in downtown Las Vegas on the third night of protests over the murder of George Floyd.

Metropolitan Police Department officer Andrew Locher arrives at Lloyd George U.S. Courthouse in Las Vegas Wednesday, Oct. 29, 2025, for the civil trial over the fatal 2020 shooting of Jorge Gomez. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Metropolitan Police Department officer Ryan Fryman departs the Lloyd George Federal Courthouse during the trial over Metro's 2020 BLM protest shooting that killed Jorge Gomez on Wednesday, Oct. 22, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Jorge Gomez, 25, participates in a protest for George Floyd at the intersection of Las Vegas Boulevard and Fremont Street on Monday, June 1, 2020 in downtown Las Vegas. Gomez was shot and killed by Metropolitan police later that night outside the Lloyd D. George US Courthouse. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Metropolitan Police Department officers Vernon Ferguson and Dan Emerton depart the Lloyd George U.S. Courthouse during the trial over Metro's 2020 BLM protest shooting that killed Jorge Gomez on Wednesday, Oct. 22, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Jurors have begun deliberating in a federal civil trial over the police killing of an armed Black Lives Matter protester.

Jorge Gomez was fatally shot on June 1, 2020 near the federal courthouse in downtown Las Vegas. It was the third night of protests over the murder of George Floyd and the shooting of Gomez, who was 25, occurred shortly after an officer was shot outside of Circus Circus.

The Clark County district attorney’s office decided not to prosecute the four Metropolitan Police Department officers who fired on Gomez: Ryan Fryman, Dan Emerton, Andrew Locher and Vernon Ferguson.

Gomez’s family sued the officers and the Metropolitan Police Department, leading to the trial.

Officers who fired shots testified that Gomez pointed a rifle at them. Lawyers for Gomez’s family denied that allegation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Noble Brigham at nbrigham@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BrighamNoble on X.