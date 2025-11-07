Jury returns verdict for General Motors, against woman injured wearing lap belt

Her attorney asked for $64.8 million, but the jury found that the seat belt she wore was not unreasonably dangerous and defective.

Allie Mead, left, represented by her attorney Robert Eglet, in a General Motors (GM) faulty seat belt case, appears in court during a trial at the Regional Justice Center on Thursday, Nov. 6, 2025, in Las Vegas. Mead suffered injuries allegedly caused by a defective seat belt. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Las Vegas jurors on Friday returned a verdict in favor of General Motors and against a woman seriously injured in a crash while wearing a lap belt as a passenger in a pick-up truck.

The jury found that the lap-only seat belt plaintiff Allie Mead wore was not unreasonably dangerous and defective. The jury also found that General Motors did not fail to adequately warn Mead about the dangers of the lap-only belt.

“I’m shocked,” said her attorney, Robert Eglet. “We clearly proved that the product was defective, and we clearly proved that they didn’t warn her of the dangers.”

Defense attorney Michael Cooney declined to comment.

Eglet had asked the jury to award Mead $64.8 million. That figure was in addition to the more than $8.6 million that Eglet said District Judge Tara Clark Newberry had ordered Mead would receive, if she won the case, as “special damages” for things like loss of wages and cost of medical treatment.

