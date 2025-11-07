78°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Civil Courts

Jury returns verdict for General Motors, against woman injured wearing lap belt

Allie Mead, left, represented by her attorney Robert Eglet, in a General Motors (GM) faulty sea ...
Allie Mead, left, represented by her attorney Robert Eglet, in a General Motors (GM) faulty seat belt case, appears in court during a trial at the Regional Justice Center on Thursday, Nov. 6, 2025, in Las Vegas. Mead suffered injuries allegedly caused by a defective seat belt. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
More Stories
A lap belt, left, and a three-point automobile safety belt designs are displayed as attorney Ro ...
Attorney asks Las Vegas jury to award $64.8M to woman injured while wearing lap belt
Sam Castor, a Summerlin attorney suing the Las Vegas Valley Water District over excessive fees, ...
Man claims Las Vegas Water District stole evidence in suit over excessive use fees
Jury awards $6.5M in trial over Las Vegas police killing of armed protester
Jorge Gomez, 25, participates in a protest for George Floyd at the intersection of Las Vegas Bo ...
Jury deliberating on trial over police killing of armed BLM protester
/ Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 7, 2025 - 2:29 pm
 
Updated November 7, 2025 - 3:04 pm

Las Vegas jurors on Friday returned a verdict in favor of General Motors and against a woman seriously injured in a crash while wearing a lap belt as a passenger in a pick-up truck.

The jury found that the lap-only seat belt plaintiff Allie Mead wore was not unreasonably dangerous and defective. The jury also found that General Motors did not fail to adequately warn Mead about the dangers of the lap-only belt.

“I’m shocked,” said her attorney, Robert Eglet. “We clearly proved that the product was defective, and we clearly proved that they didn’t warn her of the dangers.”

Defense attorney Michael Cooney declined to comment.

Eglet had asked the jury to award Mead $64.8 million. That figure was in addition to the more than $8.6 million that Eglet said District Judge Tara Clark Newberry had ordered Mead would receive, if she won the case, as “special damages” for things like loss of wages and cost of medical treatment.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Noble Brigham at nbrigham@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BrighamNoble on X.

MOST READ
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES