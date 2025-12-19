Las Vegas officer accused of ’terrorizing citizens’ in lawsuit over protest pepper balling

That officer was responsible for more than 20 percent of pepper balls used by police and is accused of shooting them at the plaintiff’s feet.

Emanuel Beltran, who is suing the Metropolitan Police Department, poses for a portrait on Thursday, Dec. 18, 2025, in North Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

During a June protest in downtown Las Vegas, one officer fired 157 pepper balls at protesters in just under 90 minutes, according to a new lawsuit.

Metropolitan Police Department officer Mark Eshe shot the pepper balls on June 11, according to the suit filed against Eshe and Metro on Wednesday. That night, protesters descended on downtown Las Vegas to oppose President Donald Trump’s administration and its enforcement efforts against illegal immigration. Another large demonstration took place days later on June 14.

The ACLU of Nevada previously released a letter from the department disclosing that officers deployed 750 pepper ball rounds in the June 11 and June 14 protests, as well as dozens of other munitions. The 157 pepper balls allegedly fired by Eshe represents 20 percent of the pepper balls used by police over those two days of protests.

The suit was filed in Clark County District Court on behalf of Emanuel Beltran by attorneys Jared Richards, Stephen Stubbs and Dustin Birch. The complaint alleges violations of Beltran’s constitutional rights, including his rights to freedom of speech, freedom from excessive force and freedom from wrongful arrest.

Eshe “spent the evening peppering people with pepper ball projectiles without regard to whether these persons were violating any law, terrorizing citizens that were attempting to exercise their constitutional rights,” wrote the lawyers. “Not a single law enforcement officer even attempted to stop him.”

Metro declined to comment and said officers named in the suit would not accommodate an interview request.

Thousands attended protests

Beltran was one of thousands who attended the June protests. Over 100 protesters were arrested, but the Las Vegas city attorney’s office decided not to prosecute 90 of the protesters. Beltran’s case was among those ultimately dropped.

On the evening of June 11, Beltran met a cousin visiting from out of town for dinner in downtown Las Vegas, according to the suit. They then visited Circa, where he stayed until about 9:40 p.m.

Beltran said in a phone interview that he lives in Las Vegas and works as a quality control specialist for a polymer company.

When Beltran encountered and started marching with protesters around 9:45 p.m. that night, he wanted to be part of a historical event, the complaint said. At about 10:30 p.m., officers cut off Beltran’s route to his car and fired non-lethal rounds at protesters, according to the suit.

The filing alleges Eshe fired pepper balls into a crowd, aiming at Beltran and shooting at him 13 times. Three pepper ball rounds hit Beltran’s legs.

The people at whom Eshe shot pepper balls also included a woman crossing the street, a man waving a flag in an intersection and a group of protesters standing on the sidewalk and holding signs, according to the suit.

In Beltran’s case, Eshe fired pepper balls at his feet, even after he put his hands up, and also struck him three times in his legs, the complaint alleged. The complaint said a tear gas canister was also launched at him.

He felt burning in his eyes, lungs and throat and his eyes began to swell and close, according to the suit.

“(N)o officer made any attempt to stop Officer Eshe or even questioned his actions,” the attorneys wrote. “In fact, the SWAT officer that reloaded Officer Eshe’s pepper ball gun encouraged Officer Eshe to ‘have fun,’ and Officer Eshe’s Lieutenant even gave him a congratulatory hug at the end of the night.”

Lawsuits from other protesters

The complaint said that Beltran was arrested after being hit by pepper balls. He “witnessed what he believed to be police abuse and told one officer, ‘That’s messed up.’”

Beltran said in an interview that he had watched police tackle a man who shouted a profanity at police.

Las Vegas Municipal Court records show Beltran faced a charge of failure to disperse that was denied in August.

His attorneys said he was not at Las Vegas Boulevard and Bridger Avenue when police claimed they gave dispersal orders there.

Other protesters have filed separate lawsuits over Metro’s tactics, including Kathleen Cavalaro, who is also represented by Richards and Stubbs. Eshe was part of a group of officers that fired no less than 47 pepper balls at her, 22 of which he shot, according to Beltran’s suit.

Cavalaro is not named in the Beltran suit, but Stubbs confirmed those allegations referred to her. Attorneys for Metro and another officer sued in Cavalaro’s case have denied in filings that she was shot in the back with a pepper ball while following commands or targeted with pepper balls as she retreated.

For Beltran, the experience was disillusioning.

“I always thought Metro was kind of a stand-up department,” he said.

But, he added, that night made him lose some of his respect for Metro officers.

Contact Noble Brigham at nbrigham@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BrighamNoble on X.