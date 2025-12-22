Lawsuit: Las Vegas gun range provided gun that ‘exploded’ in man’s face

A Las Vegas gun range provided a man a Soviet-era submachine gun that exploded after a malfunction, which left him with “severe and debilitating injuries,” according to a lawsuit.

Clark County resident Branden Colston was shooting a PPS43 submachine gun at the Machine Guns Vegas firing range on Feb. 14, 2024, when he pulled the trigger and a round exploded in the chamber, according to a 19-page complaint filed in Clark County District Court Dec. 11. The blast, which was “in close proximity” to Colston’s face, resulted in “significant” injuries not specified in the lawsuit.

Colston in the filing said the gun range operators were negligent and should have known the PPS43 “posed an unreasonable risk of harm” due to possible defects including “structural weaknesses that could cause sudden and unexpected failure during normal use.”

Colston further stated in the lawsuit the gun provided by Machine Guns Vegas was defective and unsafe, and that range operators failed to both ensure the gun was safe for use and warn Colston of the risk of a chamber explosion.

In addition to injuries, Colston suffered economic loss and other damages in the form of medical costs, rehabilitation, pain and suffering, and scaring, according to the complaint.

“Defendants knew or should have known that the PPS43 firearm could suddenly and without warning malfunction during normal use,” the filing continued.

Colston is being represented by Steve Dimopoulos and Sue Trazig Cavaco of Dimopoulos Injury Law. The lawsuit names as defendants Waikato LLC and The Compound, LLC, both of which do business as Machine Guns Vegas.

Multiple attempts to reach Dimopoulos and Cavaco were unsuccessful. A public relations associate who represents Machine Guns Vegas declined in an emailed statement to comment on the litigation.

Colston is seeking special damages including past and future medical expenses and other damages in excess of $15,000 for “the loss of enjoyment of life and emotional distress,” and legal fees, according to the complaint.

