Lawsuit says Krispy Kreme driver, other motorist hit and killed cyclist

Marlon Page was thrown into the road by the first driver and hit again by a van delivering doughnuts, according to the suit.

A wrongful death lawsuit filed Friday, Jan. 23, 2026, alleges that a Krispy Kreme delivery driver and another motorist both hit a man with their vehicles, causing his death. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

A wrongful death lawsuit filed Friday alleges that a Krispy Kreme delivery driver and another motorist both hit a man with their vehicles, causing his death.

Attorneys Joseph Gutierrez and William Gonzales filed the suit in Clark County District Court on behalf of the daughters of Marlon Page, who was struck Feb. 9, 2024, while riding his bicycle in the Historic Westside, according to the complaint.

The crash occurred about 2:30 a.m. on Lake Mead Boulevard east of D Street, court records and a Metropolitan Police Department news release show.

First, Kevin Searcy’s Kia hit Page, throwing him onto the road, the suit said. Searcy fled the scene, the complaint alleged.

Then, according to the filing, Emmanuel Wess, who was driving a rented van and delivering doughnuts, also struck Page, who was lying in the road.

Wess “also failed to stop, render aid, or immediately contact emergency services, exacerbating the injuries suffered by decedent Marlon Page,” court documents said.

Metro said Searcy briefly returned to the scene, then left. Wess stopped nearby but was not sure what he hit, according to police.

Searcy, Wess and Krispy Kreme, who are all defendants, did not respond to requests for comment. The suit indicates the truck Wess drove belonged to EAN Holdings, which is a company linked to Enterprise Rent-A-Car and is also named as a defendant; an Enterprise spokesperson declined comment.

Searcy, whom some court documents refer to as Kevin Searly, was sentenced to 12 to 30 months in prison in October 2024 after pleading guilty to reckless driving resulting in substantial bodily harm. Court records do not show any criminal cases for Wess related to the crash.

Contact Noble Brigham at nbrigham@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BrighamNoble on X.