Luxury car deal triggers lawsuit battle between Floyd Mayweather, Las Vegas dealer

His manager first instructed the dealership owner to wait to cash the checks, then said not to cash them at all, the suit alleged.

Former boxer Floyd Mayweather’s July purchase of a group of luxury vehicles has led to dueling lawsuits filed last week, court records show.

Mayweather bought four cars from Vegas Auto Gallery on July 3: a 2018 Mercedes-Maybach, a 2023 Ferrari, a 2023 Porsche and a 2025 McLaren, according to a lawsuit filed against him Friday in Clark County District Court.

The total purchase price was $2.25 million, the filing said.

Mayweather signed two checks, one for $1.6 million and another for $650,000, according to the complaint. His manager first instructed Nick Dossa, the dealership owner, to wait until July 22 to cash the checks, then said not to cash them at all, the suit alleged.

The car dealer’s complaint said that Mayweather “never intended to pay Vegas Auto for the Vehicles.”

“Mr. Mayweather only purchased the Vehicles so that he could showcase additional material possessions on Instagram and continue to project his Money Mayweather persona, despite whatever the reality of his financial health may be,” the filing added.

Attorney Vladimir Galstyan, who represents Mayweather, said he was not on a position to comment on whether or not Mayweather was having financial issues.

Mayweather has also been sued by exotic dancers alleging he did not pay them appropriate wages at the Girl Collection strip club and slapped one dancer when she raised concerns about pay. He has denied those allegations and the case is scheduled for an April trial.

The car dealer reached a settlement agreement with Mayweather and Mayweather Promotions LLC on July 24, in which Mayweather agreed to pay $1.2 million for the Mercedes-Maybach, according to court documents. The other three cars would return to the dealer.

But Mayweather did not make the payment, according to the lawsuit filed against him. Court records indicate he agreed to pay $20,000 for an extension

Galstyan said others are involved, including assistants and managers.

“He’s a global celebrity, so he’s not handling a lot of aspects of the business dealings himself,” said the boxer’s lawyer.

In a separate lawsuit filed Thursday, Mayweather accused the dealer of refusing to provide documentation like a title, odometer certification and customs clearance, preventing the vehicle from being titled or registered and making the sale voidable.

The boxer’s suit, also filed in District Court, said, “Plaintiffs have been unable to remit the $1,200,000 because Defendant’s fraudulent misrepresentations and nondisclosure of material facts made performance impossible.”

Attorney Michael Cristalli, who represents Dossa and Vegas Auto Gallery, said Mayweather’s suit is “frivolous” and called the claims about issues with documentation “ridiculous.”

Mayweather has complained about the dealer on Instagram, writing, “This guy @nick.dossa @vegasautogallery does bad business. Be careful.”

The dealer’s suit called the post “defamatory.” Dossa has since received threats from Mayweather followers and supporters, according to the filing.

Galstyan declined to comment on the threat and defamation claims.

