Man sues Metro, alleging excessive force during traffic stop

Jermiah Carter said that the Metropolitan Police Department violated his civil rights and the Nevada Constitution.

A man is suing the Metropolitan Police Department, alleging that he was threatened, harassed, and seriously injured by officers while he was a passenger in a vehicle during a traffic stop.

Jermiah Carter stated in the complaint filed this month that the department, including officers Victoria Cuevas and Denton Burt, violated his civil rights and the Nevada Constitution.

The complaint, filed by attorney Adam Breeden, also said that Metro, as the employer, is “vicariously liable” for the actions of officers Cuevas and Burt, and alleges that both officers breached their duty when they committed battery against Carter.

Metro declined to respond to the allegations, noting that the department “does not comment on pending litigation.”

On Aug. 15, 2024, Carter was riding in a vehicle that was pulled over in the parking lot of his residence, according to the lawsuit. Carter, who needed to get ready for work to be on time, stepped out of the vehicle and began walking home.

According to the complaint, the officers first instructed Carter to return to the vehicle, but when Carter started walking, the officers “approached him aggressively.” They pinned Carter against the wall and repeatedly questioned him, the suit said.

The lawsuit also said that two more officers, who are not named, arrived later. They took Carter to the ground and forcefully pressed his head into the pavement before placing him in handcuffs, the document alleges.

“As the incident occurs, an officer is heard saying, ‘I’m going to break your arm,’ after which a few seconds later, as a result of the excessive force, Carter sustained significant injury, including a broken wrist,” Breeden said in the suit.

Breeden further argued that Nevada’s Constitution protects people from unreasonable searches and seizures, so using excessive force against an arrestee or detainee violates those rights.

The complaint noted that Carter was never a suspect of a crime, and that there was “absolutely no valid reason” to detain him.

Online court records show that Carter was charged with resisting a public officer and battery on a protected person four days after the incident.

The battery charge was eventually dismissed, and Carter pleaded no contest to resisting a public officer, according to the records.

Contact Akiya Dillon at adillon@reviewjournal.com.