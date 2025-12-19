Man suing Strip property for false imprisonment

A man is suing an MGM Resorts International property for false imprisonment after being detained by property security.

Couple suing MGM Resorts for battery, assault after allegedly being thrown out of property

A man is suing an MGM Resorts International property for false imprisonment after being detained by property security.

In a lawsuit filed Dec. 18 in Clark County District Court, Stephan M. Soldis claims he was detained by security at Mandalay Bay casino-hotel, “falsely” accused of battering a security officer and criminally assaulted.

Soldis is suing on five counts of false imprisonment; battery; defamation; conversion/trespass to chattels; and assault against plaintiff. He is asking for compensatory and punitive damages in excess of $15,000, as well as interest, costs and attorney’s fees.

MGM didn’t immediately return a message seeking comment.

On April 9, 2024, while Soldis was attending a show at Mandalay Bay, security officers ejected him from the show and asked him to leave the property. According to the suit, “he initially conditioned his departure upon a refund,” but was denied this and left.

As he was leaving the show and property, one security officer blocked his path in an attempt to document Soldis’ presence with a cell phone, the lawsuit alleges. While he continued to leave the property, the security officer’s presence “became menacing,” the lawsuit alleges. He blocked Soldis from exiting and “got up” in his face.

The security officer placed his right arm out to block his egress, the lawsuit alleges. Then Soldis pushed the arm out of the way, escalating the incident to a physical altercation, according to the lawsuit

According to the lawsuit, the security officer, along with several other security officers, took Soldis to the ground, physically struck him, handcuffed him and escorted him to a private cell within Mandalay Bay. The suit claims the altercation “rose to the level of a criminal assault.”

According to the lawsuit, all of the security officers “falsely” claimed Soldis “battered” the security guard whose arm he pushed out of the way.

While detained, Soldis’ “personal property” including his wallet were confiscated and searched.

As a result of the altercation, Soldis experienced contusions; physical distress and pain and suffering as a result of the physical captivity and batteries suffered by him; physical injuries inclusive of strained muscles and multiple contusions; a general loss of faith in society, justice, and fellow citizens; among multiple others.

Contact Emerson Drewes at edrewes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @EmersonDrewes on X.