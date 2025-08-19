Mike Tyson sued in Las Vegas over use of song on social media before Jake Paul fight

Tyson did not have permission to use the song “Murdergram,” attorneys said. The suit alleges that the video with the song helped to increase viewership.

Mike Tyson speaks during a news conference ahead of his fight against Jake Paul, Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2024, in Irving, Texas. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

A music producer has sued Mike Tyson in Las Vegas, claiming the boxer committed copyright infringement by using the plaintiff’s song in an Instagram video.

Attorneys Scott Zarin and Nathan Lawrence filed the suit in federal court Aug. 7 on behalf of Tyrone Fyffe.

The lawyers wrote that Fyffe produced and co-wrote a song called “Murdergram,” which Tyson included in an Instagram video before his fight with Jake Paul, “thereby misleading viewers of the post into believing that Defendant Tyson is affiliated with or endorsed by Plaintiff.”

Tyson caused Fyffe to suffer “irreputable injury to his reputation and goodwill as well as economic losses,” the suit claimed.

Lawyers and a publicist who have recently represented Tyson did not respond to requests for comment Monday.

Fyffe wrote “Murdergram” in 1998 with Shawn Carter, known as Jay Z; Earl Simmons, known as DMX and Jeffrey Atkins, known as Ja Rule, according to the lawsuit, and the song was featured in Jay Z’s film, “Streets Is Watching.”

A version on YouTube currently has received more than 955,000 views.

As Tyson prepared for his November fight with Paul, he posted a clip on Nov. 8 of himself training with the song playing, according to the suit.

“The song is synchronized to, and the dominant sound component of, the Video,” the complaint said. “Indeed, other than the vocals of the song, the only words spoken in the video are by Defendant Tyson, who sings along with the vocals the words ‘Murder Motherf——-.”

Tyson did not have permission to use “Murdergram,” Fyffe’s attorneys said. The suit alleges that the video with the song helped to increase viewership of the fight.

More than 108 million people watched the bout, according to Netflix.

