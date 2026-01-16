Nevada gold miner’s lawsuit claims 900 pounds of equipment fell on him

The incident has caused “severe personal injuries and emotional distress,” according to the complaint.

In a Review-Journal file photo, a P&H electric mining shovel loads Liebherr T282B trucks at the Barrick Gold Corp. Cortez Mine, located about 80 miles southwest of Elko on Aug. 7, 2012. (Las Vegas Review-Journal/File)

A rural Nevada gold miner has filed a lawsuit that claims he was injured when 900 pounds of equipment fell on him.

Keith Boswell, who worked at Nevada Gold Mines’ Cortez Hills underground mine, was injured to the point that he could no longer work, according to a December complaint filed in Elko District Court. The remote mine is almost 400 miles north of Las Vegas and about 80 miles southwest of Elko.

According to the complaint, the trolley rail system did not have a proper bumper block to stop the equipment from falling nearly 15 feet onto Boswell, causing “severe personal injuries and emotional distress.”

It does not detail Boswell’s injuries but states that he continues to pay for related medical expenses. It further states that he was “rendered physically unable to attend to his normal activities of daily living, including tending to his home.”

The lawsuit was filed against equipment companies — American Equipment LLC, American Equipment Systems, American Equipment Holdings and American Equipment HR — and alleges they failed to notify Boswell of the hazard after an inspection conducted three weeks prior.

Boswell’s lawyers, Denise Bradshaw and Dave Feldman, declined to comment on the lawsuit. None of the equipment companies listed in the lawsuit provided comment when employees picked up the phone on Thursday.

Nevada Mine Safety and Training Section spokeswoman Teri Williams told the Las Vegas Review-Journal that the incident was reported on Jan. 4, 2024, as an injury resulting in lost time. No investigation followed, and the office had no further information, Williams said.

Nevada Gold Mines is not a party to the lawsuit, and company spokeswoman Carole Cable said the company had no comment. The gold giant is a joint venture between the companies known as Barrick and Newmont and claims to be “the single-largest gold-producing complex in the world.”

Lawyers for Boswell are seeking an undetermined amount of money to cover expenses related to general damages, medical bills, health care, lost income, household services, punitive damages and attorneys fees.

The equipment companies had not filed a response to the lawsuit as of Thursday afternoon, according to a case docket obtained from the court.

