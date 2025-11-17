61°F
Civil Courts

O.J. Simpson’s estate agrees to pay almost $58M to Ron Goldman’s father

O.J. Simpson at the Clark County Regional Justice Center on Oct. 1, 2008, in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Las Vegas Review-Journal/File)
FILE - O.J. Simpson at Superior Court in Los Angeles on July 22, 1994. (AP Photo/Pool/Lois Bernstein, Pool)
November 17, 2025 - 9:52 am
 

O.J. Simpson’s estate has agreed to pay almost $58 million to the father of Ron Goldman.

Fred Goldman won a civil judgment against the former NFL star over the 1994 killing of his son, a friend of Simpson’s ex-wife Nicole Brown Simpson. Goldman had sought $117 million from the estate of Simpson, who died at his Las Vegas home in April 2024.

Administrator Malcolm LaVergne signed the approval filing electronically on Friday, court records show.

LaVergne was previously less willing to pay the Goldman family anything.

“It’s my hope that the Goldmans get zero, nothing,” he told the Las Vegas Review-Journal after Simpson’s death. “Them specifically. And I will do everything in my capacity as the executor or personal representative to try and ensure that they get nothing.”

He quickly walked back his comments, saying he would “deal with Fred Goldman’s claim in accordance with Nevada law.”

Simpson’s estate was valued at only about $328,000 in March and made an additional $268,486 via an auction, according to court documents.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Noble Brigham at nbrigham@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BrighamNoble on X.

