Retired Nevada Supreme Court justice claims Real Water caused husband’s death

Nevada Supreme Court Justice Abbi Silver (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
September 16, 2025 - 1:00 pm
 
Updated September 16, 2025 - 2:20 pm

Retired Nevada Supreme Court Justice Abbi Silver has filed a lawsuit against Real Water, alleging that the company’s bottled water caused the ALS that killed her husband.

Kirk Jaster was diagnosed with ALS or Lou Gehrig’s disease in February 2022, according to the complaint filed in Clark County District Court on Tuesday. That August, Silver resigned from the court to care for him, the suit said, and he died in September 2024 “as a result of complications from ALS.”

Affinitylifestyles.com, the Las Vegas company behind Real Water, billed its product as “the healthiest drinking water available” when it contained a toxic chemical used in rocket fuel.

Juries have previously delivered multibillion-dollar verdicts against the company, including more than $3 billion in March, another $3 billion in June 2024 and $5 billion in October.

The new suit is the fifth to tie Real Water to a death, according to plaintiffs’ attorney Will Kemp.

Gov. Joe Lombardo appointed Silver to the Nevada Gaming Commission last year.

Attorneys who have previously represented Real Water did not immediately respond to requests for comment Tuesday.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Noble Brigham at nbrigham@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BrighamNoble on X.

