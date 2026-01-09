Sexual harassment allegations against superstar stem from Las Vegas visit

Will Smith’s comeback show on the Las Vegas Strip is at the center of a sexual harassment and wrongful termination lawsuit leveled against the film and recording superstar.

Will Smith is shown in his first appearance on the Strip in seven years, at House of Blues at Mandalay Bay on Thursday, March 20, 2025. (John Katsilometes/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @JohnnyKats1 Threads, Instagram

Brian King Joseph, who played electric violin on Smith’s most recent tour, accused “The French Prince of Bel-Air” star of wrongfully firing him after Smith’s show at House of Blues at Mandalay Bay on March 20. The lawsuit was filed Dec. 30 in Superior Court of Los Angeles County.

Smith’s attorney Allen B. Grodsky called the claims “false, baseless and reckless,” in a statement issued to media outlets. “They are categorically denied, and we will use all legal means available to address these claims and to ensure that the truth is brought to light.”

Grodsky has not returned a message through the Los Angeles office of his legal firm, Leech Tishman. Joseph also has not replied to a request for comment.

Joseph, who finished third in season 13 of “America’s Got Talent” in 2018, alleges that a series of events in Las Vegas led to the lawsuit. His reps state in the suit that Smith’s team had booked the band’s rooms in Las Vegas.

Joseph claims that a travel bag that contained some belongings, including his room key, was placed in a van for two hours during rehearsals.

According to the complaint and reporting by the Los Angeles Times, Joseph says he found evidence that someone had entered his guest room without his permission.

“The evidence included a handwritten note addressed to Plaintiff by name, which read ‘Brian, I’ll be back no later (sic) 5:30, just us (drawn heart), Stone F.,’” the document reads. “Among the remaining belongings were wipes, a beer bottle, a red backpack, a bottle of HIV medication with another individual’s name, an earring, and hospital discharge paperwork belonging to a person unbeknownst to Plaintiff.”

In the court filing, Joseph’s reps allege Smith was “grooming and priming Mr. Joseph for further sexual exploitation.”

Joseph alleges he was fired after the Las Vegas show. In an Instagram post Dec. 26, the musician speaks of being hired on “a major, major tour with someone who is huge in the industry,” and was “excited, proud for the opportunity” but “unfortunately some things happened” and that “getting fired or getting blamed or shamed or threatened or anything like that simply for reporting sexual misconduct or safety threats at work, is not OK.”

Joseph has not posted since about the case.

Smith performed in Las Vegas for the first time in seven years. The tour supported “Based on a True Story,” his first album in 20 years.

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on X, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.