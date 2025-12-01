Slain North Las Vegas man’s mother files negligence lawsuit against casino

The biological mother of a man killed in a shooting in March has filed a lawsuit against the North Las Vegas casino where the slaying happened.

The biological mother of a man killed in a shooting in March has filed a lawsuit against the North Las Vegas casino where the slaying happened.

Willecia Calhoun, identified in the lawsuit as the natural mother of Na’Onche Osborne, filed a lawsuit Nov. 24 that alleges the operators of the Aliante Casino “failed to provide adequate security” prior to the March 27 fatal shooting.

Authorities have said Aerion Warmsley, 19, killed Osborne, 23, in the March shooting, which happened on the Aliante’s casino floor, then fled from police in a high-speed chase, stealing three different cars and hitting two pedestrians as he tried to escape.

Osborne, of North Las Vegas, was the adopted son of Pat Spearman, a former North Las Vegas state senator and mayoral candidate.

In the 14-page complaint, filed in Clark County District Court, Calhoun alleges that casino operators failed to “manage, control, supervise, secure and/or maintain” the casino or provide “adequate and reasonable safety measures and/or adequate security personnel.”

The complaint alleges that Aliante Casino, owned by Las Vegas-based Boyd Gaming Corporation, is also located in a “high crime area” and that additional measures to protect casino patrons should have been in place. Aliante is just north of the 215 Beltway and North Aliante Parkway in North Las Vegas.

Those measures, the complaint alleges, should have included a “sufficient number” of security guards in visible areas to “deter crime,” more security cameras, and metal detectors “to prevent people from bringing firearms into the casino.”

It also said there was a failure to provide “sufficient lighting” in and around the property. The shooting, according to law enforcement officials, happened at around 4:30 a.m. on March 27.

Calhoun is seeking financial damages, according to the complaint, in excess of $15,000. Because of Osborne’s death, she’s suffered, the complaint says, intense “physical and mental pain, shock and agony.”

In an email, Boyd Gaming spokesman David Strow said the company does not comment on pending litigation.

In June, Warmsley was indicted on counts of murder with the use of a deadly weapon, robbery, reckless driving resulting in substantial bodily harm and duty to stop at the scene of a crash involving death or personal injury. He also faces federal gun and carjacking charges.

Deputy Clark County District Attorney Morgan Lombardo said in June that prosecutors were considering capital punishment for Warmsley.

Osborne died from multiple gunshot wounds, the Clark County coroner’s office said following the shooting. Spearman served as a Democratic state senator for Nevada’s Senate District 1, which includes a portion of North Las Vegas, from 2013 to 2025.

