Civil Courts

Tourist suffered ‘serious’ injuries in escalator incident at Strip casino-hotel, lawsuit claims

An exterior view of the Flamingo in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstev ...
An exterior view of the Flamingo in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 8, 2025 - 1:28 pm
 

A California resident is suing a Strip casino-resort and escalator company after he claims it malfunctioned and trapped one of his body parts.

In the new lawsuit filed in Clark County District Court, Scotty Southwell claims he sustained “serious and substantial” injuries when his foot was trapped in an escalator at the Flamingo casino-hotel on Oct. 7, 2023. Flamingo and Schindler Elevator Corp. are being sued for two counts of negligence and negligent hiring, training, supervision and policies/procedures in the lawsuit filed Sept. 2.

Flamingo and Schindler Elevator Corp. couldn’t immediately be reached for comment on the lawsuit.

On Oct. 7, 2023, Southwell was a patron at the Flamingo when the escalator “malfunctioned” and his foot was “trapped within the stairwell of the escalator,” according to the lawsuit. As a result, he sustained “serious and substantial” injuries and required “immediate and subsequent” medical attention.

The lawsuit states Southwell’s injuries are a direct result of both Flamingo and Schindler’s negligence and failed action on erecting “proper warning signs to indicate a dangerous and/or hazardous condition existed on the subject premise.”

Southwell is asking for damages in excess of $15,000 and special damages and economic damages to be determined at the time of trial.

Contact Emerson Drewes at edrewes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @EmersonDrewes on X.

