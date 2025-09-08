Tourist suffered ‘serious’ injuries in escalator incident at Strip casino-hotel, lawsuit claims

A California man claims in a new lawsuit that he sustained injuries at a Strip resort after his foot was caught in an escalator.

In the new lawsuit filed in Clark County District Court, Scotty Southwell claims he sustained “serious and substantial” injuries when his foot was trapped in an escalator at the Flamingo casino-hotel on Oct. 7, 2023. Flamingo and Schindler Elevator Corp. are being sued for two counts of negligence and negligent hiring, training, supervision and policies/procedures in the lawsuit filed Sept. 2.

Flamingo and Schindler Elevator Corp. couldn’t immediately be reached for comment on the lawsuit.

On Oct. 7, 2023, Southwell was a patron at the Flamingo when the escalator “malfunctioned” and his foot was “trapped within the stairwell of the escalator,” according to the lawsuit. As a result, he sustained “serious and substantial” injuries and required “immediate and subsequent” medical attention.

The lawsuit states Southwell’s injuries are a direct result of both Flamingo and Schindler’s negligence and failed action on erecting “proper warning signs to indicate a dangerous and/or hazardous condition existed on the subject premise.”

Southwell is asking for damages in excess of $15,000 and special damages and economic damages to be determined at the time of trial.

