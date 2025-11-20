‘Vegas Dave’ says he doesn’t own property in question. Attorneys call it a ‘con game.’

After being ordered to pay more than $30 million, a judge ordered “Vegas Dave” Oancea to hand over properties, a watch and cryptocurrency.

31 years later, O.J. Simpson estate agrees to claim of almost $58M from Ron Goldman’s father

David Oancea, known in sports betting circles as Vegas Dave, center, stands with attorneys Richard Schonfeld, left, and David Chesnoff outside the Lloyd D. George courthouse in Las Vegas on May 20, 2019 after he was sentenced in federal court. (David Ferrara/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Attorneys Dan McNutt, center, representing the plaintiff, Cabo Platinum, LLC, and Alex LeVeque, representing David Oancea, better known as "Vegas Dave," an online influencer, prepare to address the court before Judge Timothy Williams, left, during a civil trial at the Regional Justice Center, on Wednesday, Nov. 12, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Attorneys Dan McNutt, center, representing the plaintiff, Cabo Platinum, LLC, and Alex LeVeque, representing David Oancea, better known as "Vegas Dave," an online influencer, prepare to address the court before Judge Timothy Williams, left, during a civil trial at the Regional Justice Center, on Wednesday, Nov. 12, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

David Oancea, better known as "Vegas Dave," an online influencer, appears in court via video conference during a civil trial at the Regional Justice Center, on Wednesday, Nov. 12, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

David Oancea, better known as "Vegas Dave," an online influencer, appears in court via video conference during a civil trial at the Regional Justice Center, on Wednesday, Nov. 12, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

A Las Vegas sports betting influencer is claiming that he does not actually own assets opposing attorneys are trying to seize to satisfy a more than $30 million judgment.

District Judge Timothy Williams ordered the judgment in July against David Oancea, who is known as “Vegas Dave,” has 9.3 million Instagram followers and was featured in a Showtime documentary series about sports betting.

The case stems from a dispute between Oancea and Cabo Platinum, an upscale vacation rental company that accused him of sabotaging reservations for rentals at his properties in Mexico. Oancea was ordered not to block access to properties or interfere with agreed-upon rentals but did not comply, according to court documents.

Williams ordered Oancea to turn over his Richard Mille watch, Birkin bags, cryptocurrency holdings and interests in three Mexican properties within two weeks of a Sept. 9 hearing.

But Oancea now claims that the property included in the order does not belong to him. Opposing attorneys say he is playing a “con game.”

And the dispute has revealed information about how Oancea works to maintain his public persona.

“Although I have represented from time-to-time on social media that I was engaging in cryptocurrency purchases, such statements were made for enhancing my image,” said Oancea in a declaration. “I have also occasionally reposted prior posts from 2019, which demonstrate wealth from 2019, to enhance my image.”

His attorney, Alex LeVeque, declined to comment after a court hearing on Wednesday. Oancea has filed a notice that he would appeal the judgment.

Oancea sold the Birkin bags before the lawsuit and “maintains that he lost the watch in March or April of 2025,” according to his attorneys.

He also “lost millions in poor crypto investments” and his crypto accounts have been liquidated and closed, they said in a filing. In an October declaration, he said he lost about $3 million in cryptocurrency assets “via a fraudulent scheme.”

He has not owned any interest in the properties in Mexico since December 2023, “contrary to (his) mistaken beliefs at the time this lawsuit initiated,” his attorneys claimed.

Oancea previously stated in court papers, including a June 2024 declaration, that he owned three properties in San Jose del Cabo and Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, worth a total of approximately $40 million.

His lawyers said he has proven with records that the three properties were transferred to his father in 2023.

Attorneys for Cabo Platinum said the documents were “altered/forged.” LeVeque argued there is no evidence deeds were manufactured.

Daniel McNutt, who represents Cabo Platinum, questioned the credibility of claims made by Oancea and his lawyers at a Wednesday hearing.

“Incredulously, they say, and their client now says: ‘I forgot that just before this litigation started, I transferred $40 million in real estate to my father, who’s 83’….” said McNutt. “I don’t have $40 million of real estate, but if I did, I assure you I would know exactly where it was at all times and who was on title.”

He was also skeptical of Oancea’s claims about losing the watch.

Oancea has said the time piece was valued at about $400,000 but was worth less than that figure when he lost it because it “had become banged up” and some of its diamonds had fallen off.

“I am unsure whether the watch was stolen while I was residing at my property in Mexico at the time, or whether I look it off and misplaced it somewhere,” he wrote, adding that he “inquired about filing a police report” but wasn’t sure it had been stolen.

“Who loses a $400,000 watch and does not submit a police report?” asked McNutt.

Cabo Platinum’s lawyers asked for Oancea to be ordered to appear in court and “show cause why he should not be held in contempt and, if necessary, imprisoned” until he follows the order to hand over property.

Williams granted the request for an order to show cause.

LeVeque, Oancea’s lawyer, had opposed the request for an order to show cause. “You can’t turn over what you don’t own,” he said in court.

The judge lamented that Oancea could have easily followed his initial order to fulfill reservations.

“But now, here we are a few years later and nothing’s been complied with,” said Williams. “And I don’t mind telling you, I wish we could turn back the hands of time and he would just honor the reservations.”

LeVeque contested that there was “willful noncompliance” with the prior order.

Contact Noble Brigham at nbrigham@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BrighamNoble on X.