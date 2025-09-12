Woman alleges man groped, assaulted her in Allegiant Stadium suite

A woman filed a lawsuit against after she alleged she was assaulted and groped while working in a suite at Allegiant Stadium during a UNLV football game.

A woman who alleges she was assaulted and groped by a construction company employee while she was working as a server inside an Allegiant Stadium suite has filed a lawsuit against the man and several companies.

A woman, described as a Clark County resident, is suing an individual by the name of James Fleischhacker, Arizona Pipeline Co. and two placeholder companies, in a lawsuit filed Tuesday in District Court, tied to the alleged assault. The suit notes Fleischhacker is a resident of Clark County and Arizona Pipeline Co. conducts business in the county.

The woman claims while she was working in a suite on Sept. 16, 2023, as a butler during the UNLV-Vanderbilt football game, occupied by employees, vendors or clients of Arizona Pipeline Co., that defendant James Fleischhacker grabbed her by her pony tail, pulled her closer to him and groped multiple body parts of hers.

Earlier this year, Fleischhacker was charged with coercion with physical force and battery by strangulation, both felonies, and open or gross lewdness, a misdemeanor, according to a criminal complaint filed in Justice Court.

Fleischhacker’s attorney, Scott Steinhoff, declined to comment on the allegations.

Arizona Pipeline did not respond to a request for comment.

The lawsuit alleges that Fleischhacker then choked the woman, and said, “Is this what you like? I know what you like,” while in view of multiple other guests. The suit also alleges that Fleischhacker “squeezed hard enough for (her) surroundings to become dark and she felt like she was going to lose consciousness.”

The plaintiff said that the assault took place inside the in the center of the suite near the bar, according to her attorney Logan Wilson, of Jennings & Fulton law firm.

Two other guests came to her aid during the alleged choking incident and the accuser left the room, according to the lawsuit.

When the accuser exited the suite, she sought help from staff who were stationed on the entry ramp to the suite, Wilson said. Fleischhacker was still in the suite following the alleged incident, and when he saw the accuser on the entry ramp outside of the suite, he approached her again aggressively but was stopped by management, Wilson said.

The accuser was then told by Levy management that Fleischhacker was removed from the property, but after she attended to another suite, Fleischhacker walked back through the Modelo lounge and the two encountered each other again.

“After seeing my Client, Mr. Fleischhacker began approaching her again and my client fled again, got management involved, and management and security physically removed Mr. Fleischhacker from Allegiant Stadium,” Wilson noted.

Two guests of the suite, who claimed they worked with the defendant, said that Fleischhacker had a previous similar incident, the suit alleges.

The woman is seeking over $50,000 in damages in the lawsuit claiming relief for special damages, punitive damages, exemplary damages, attorneys’ fees, and consequential and incidental damages.

A report filed to the Metropolitan Police Department on Sept. 23, 2023, by the victim includes a similar description of events. The police report noted that the victim did not seek medical attention.

Two unnamed witnesses are listed on the report, as is the victim’s manager at Levy Restaurants, the former concessionaire at Allegiant Stadium. One witness described Fleischhacker as having stretched earlobes, a nose piercing and a backwards hat. The Levy manager told police they would be able to identify the suspect by speaking with the owner of the suite, which was rented out for the UNLV game.

The victim also told police that the incident was captured on surveillance cameras.

Fleischhacker was believed to be an employee of Arizona Pipeline Co., but the company wouldn’t confirm his employment and even sought to conceal where he worked, the suit said. That’s why two placeholder businesses were also named in the suit, in the event he is employed by another company.

