News

CLARIFICATION

LAURA PHELPS
February 12, 2013 - 12:00 am
 

U.S. Army Col. Jill Chambers received a $10,000 award from Simple Skincare, Makers’ partner for the award program. A story titled “Centennial Hills resident earns grant for work with veterans” in the Jan. 22 Centennial View was unclear regarding the funding source.

