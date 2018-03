In today’s Neon, the location of The Gathering, a concert presented by KVGS-FM, 107.9, with They Might Be Giants, The Bravery, Shiny Toy Guns, Silversun Pickups and Plain White T’s at 7 p.m. today, is incorrect. It has been moved to The Joint at the Hard Rock Hotel, 4455 Paradise Road. Tickets are $22. All previously sold tickets will be honored at the Hard Rock Hotel.